8 stylish home office and workspaces

These days many of us work from home, whether it is simply finishing a little extra work before the week begins, or setting up a freelance office to process invoices, quotes and more. Working from home can have many advantages, it can create a better work-life balance, as well as removing the often hefty commute to and from work each day. In addition, working from home can let you create the study or office of your dreams, a space that suits your business, and is decorated to your taste and preference. Now working from home needn't mean sitting at the kitchen island, frantically trying to keep all of your papers from getting coffee spilled on them, nor does it have to be a separated, cold, or empty room.

Today on homify we are taking a look at some seriously stylish studies. From the perfectly organised office, to a simple and small nook in which to conduct work, there is a style and design to suit everyone. If you are considering working from home, or already do, check out the examples below, and begin planning your ultimate home office today.