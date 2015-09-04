8 stylish home office and workspaces

These days many of us work from home, whether it is simply finishing a little extra work before the week begins, or setting up a freelance office to process invoices, quotes and more. Working from home can have many advantages, it can create a better work-life balance, as well as removing the often hefty commute to and from work each day. In addition, working from home can let you create the study or office of your dreams, a space that suits your business, and is decorated to your taste and preference. Now working from home needn't mean sitting at the kitchen island, frantically trying to keep all of your papers from getting coffee spilled on them, nor does it have to be a separated, cold, or empty room.
Today on homify we are taking a look at some seriously stylish studies. From the perfectly organised office, to a simple and small nook in which to conduct work, there is a style and design to suit everyone. If you are considering working from home, or already do, check out the examples below, and begin planning your ultimate home office today.
The first workspace on our list is a super elegant and stylish space that infuses carefully chosen objet d'art to create an area of inspiration. Starting with a glass topped desk, the contrast between modernity and tradition imparts an astute sense of grace. The space indicates it may be a space for an avid photographer, with a piece sitting as the focus for the desk. A small plant injects a little colour, and the table lamp reflects the shiny trestle table legs.
Minimalism can remove the unwanted distractions that can cause difficulty while working. This space embraces a minimal approach, but still adds space for storage and comfortable seating. The colour scheme is a simple white hue, and this works well to create a sense of cleanliness and simplicity.
With a playful artistic edge, this workspace is a wonderful example of a small clean area, which still injects character and charisma. The made-to-order desk is the highlight of the space, and is designed and produced by James Tattersall. The desk is particularly useful in this instance, as it holds A1 prints in the large drawer beneath the worktop. In addition, two smaller drawers hide messy objects and keep your space clean and clutter-free.
Nooks are often overlooked as stylish places to put a desk, but they can conversely provide a comfortable and usable workspace. Here the space incorporates a trestle desk, a comfortable desk chair, and a statement light fitting. The area is neat and tidy, and has enough room for a computer or laptop.
In an updated London home, sits this gorgeously light and bright study space. With built in storage, and a corner desk, the are is perfect as a home office or simply a place to study. The colour scheme is white and leaves a sense of minimalism, while still offering everything that is needed for a comfortable space.
Often home offices or workspaces are designed with one person in mind, but what if you require room for multiple individuals? This space has all that and more, the area is sleek and well-designed, with the desk making the most of the inspirational view outside. Light is enhanced, and this helps to ensure a space that is bright and enjoyable.
For that truly luxurious at home office ambience, you needn't look past this gorgeous space. Replete with majestic timber desk, and two large visitors chairs, this is the ultimate in lavish workspaces. A small bar sits to the side of the room, infusing a Mad Men-esque sense of opulence.
The last space on our list is a cute and colourful number. The simple timber desk is replete with a matching chair in a mid-century modern design. Wallpaper is the key behind the style of this space, transforming the area into a unique and desirable office area. In addition contrasting elements are used to create interest, such as the yellow tulips, and industrial wall light.
