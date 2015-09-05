5 tips for creating a rustic garden

Today on homify we are taking a look at rustic gardens, exterior areas that embrace a casual country look, and add bucolic elements to create a low-maintenance, low-fuss yard. Rustic gardens evoke a easy, laid-back nonchalance, and work wonderfully with both contemporary and modern home, but particularity heritage properties.
Gardens offer an area in which we are able to escape the hustle and bustle of a busy household, take in some fresh air, and experience nature. Gardens are truly versatile and excellent places within our homes. During the summer gardens are especially important spaces. They are often venues for outdoor shindigs and soirees, and provide a place to soak up the warm sun's rays.
For some handy hints to create the ultimate rustic garden, check out the examples below, and begin planning your new garden today.
Rustic gardens often look as though they are the perfect blend of messy and beautiful. A rustic garden can take many forms, but the key is to create a space you feel comfortable within, and something that suits your inner design aesthetic. This example from Garden Club London is a wonderful demonstration of a rustic country garden. With a large lawn patch, there is space to rest and relax, while the surrounding foliage is messy, without looking unkempt. Matching a home with heritage and history, the rustic garden shines in its low-maintenance upkeep, as well as range of options. Think about colours, styles, and get creative with your design.
The low-maintenance aspect is a definite plus when designing a rustic garden. The key is a controlled amount of carelessness, in order to ensure your plants take on a sense of wild tenacity. If you over-prune during the wrong season, you will find your garden looking a little sparse and empty. For quick results choose plants that are fast growers. Chat to your local nursery for help in choosing the right plants, and getting the garden you desire. Planters are also a wonderful way to keep a sense of organisation within your space. Think about colourful flowers, and trees that work well in a potted environment, they will be able to be relocated if you want to change your garden aesthetic.
Furniture is often one of the most important features for a rustic garden. If you enjoy spending time in your outdoor spaces, ensure you have a comfortable and stylish place to rest and sit. This setting is a great example of how to incorporate a setting without it looking imposing within the space. The design is rustic yet with a fashionable modern touch. Seat cushions add extra comfort, and a glass topped table creates an easy care surface.
Decks are wonderfully rustic, and can create a space that holds furniture, planters, and other outdoor activities. They also offer a clean and open area for entertaining. When choosing a deck for your rustic garden, ensure you choose the right timber to match your overall design. Pick a raw finish, and a hue that will age and blend in with the surrounding garden. Check out this beautiful example, the deck adds a space for a seat, and looks perfect within the rustic cottage surrounds. Plants are wonderfully overgrown, and the area is whimsically playful.
Our final tip for creating a stylish rustic garden is to plant creepers. Creepers have long tendril-like stems that effortlessly evoke the cottage charm that is needed within a rustic garden. Creepers are the plants that climb up posts, the sides of houses, and over arches. They are gorgeously sheltering from the sun, grow quickly, and many have beautiful scented flowers. Choose jasmine, or orange blossom, for a fragrant space. Ensure you have something for your creeping plants to grow across, such as the arches seen in this gorgeous garden space, They are relatively inexpensive, and the plants will look beautiful when in bloom.
If you would like to see some more rustic gardens, check out our ideabook: Cottage gardens