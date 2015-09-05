5 tips for creating a rustic garden

Today on homify we are taking a look at rustic gardens, exterior areas that embrace a casual country look, and add bucolic elements to create a low-maintenance, low-fuss yard. Rustic gardens evoke a easy, laid-back nonchalance, and work wonderfully with both contemporary and modern home, but particularity heritage properties.

Gardens offer an area in which we are able to escape the hustle and bustle of a busy household, take in some fresh air, and experience nature. Gardens are truly versatile and excellent places within our homes. During the summer gardens are especially important spaces. They are often venues for outdoor shindigs and soirees, and provide a place to soak up the warm sun's rays.

For some handy hints to create the ultimate rustic garden, check out the examples below, and begin planning your new garden today.