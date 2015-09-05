Guide to upholstered outdoor furniture

Outdoor furniture can add a true element of luxury and comfort to your outdoor space. Whether it is for your garden, courtyard, terrace, or balcony, furniture can refresh your area, and offer an opportunity for you to personalise the space. Not only is upholstered outdoor furniture going to provide you with years of comfort, it will undoubtedly add that 'wow' factor to your dwelling. But how to choose the right upholstered furniture? With so many designs on the market, it can be a tricky task knowing where to begin. Upholstered outdoor furniture has come a long way in recent years, and there are now countless hard-wearing and durable options to suit any weather conditions or aesthetic style.

Today on homify we are taking a look at some stylish and individual designs, from the opulent to the practical, take a peek below, and choose your new furniture with confidence.