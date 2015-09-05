Guide to upholstered outdoor furniture

Outdoor furniture can add a true element of luxury and comfort to your outdoor space. Whether it is for your garden, courtyard, terrace, or balcony, furniture can refresh your area, and offer an opportunity for you to personalise the space. Not only is upholstered outdoor furniture going to provide you with years of comfort, it will undoubtedly add that 'wow' factor to your dwelling. But how to choose the right upholstered furniture? With so many designs on the market, it can be a tricky task knowing where to begin. Upholstered outdoor furniture has come a long way in recent years, and there are now countless hard-wearing and durable options to suit any weather conditions or aesthetic style.
Today on homify we are taking a look at some stylish and individual designs, from the opulent to the practical, take a peek below, and choose your new furniture with confidence.
There are many factors to consider when purchasing upholstered outdoor furniture. You want pieces that will last, be comfortable, as well as suit your exterior aesthetic. This set from Oxley's Furniture is a great example of a regal and refined design. The pieces are individual, and made to be left outside year-round, however the cushions can be removed and brought inside if desired. The style is timeless and would look wonderful in a heritage or cottage garden, as well as a more contemporary setting.
Wicker furniture has changed drastically over the years. What was once a weather intolerable material, is now coated in many different lacquers to ensure its longevity and style. Here the wicker furniture is a timeless country design, which looks fabulous within the country garden setting. The furniture steals the show, and presents a gorgeous space to rest and relax, as well as socialise and take in some summer rays. This setting features white upholstered and cushions that can easily be removed and cleaned. This style of furniture is extremely versatile, and would look at home inside a conservatory or living space, as well as in the garden.
Loungers are truly one of the highlights of outdoor living. Perfect for reading a book, relaxing, or taking a nap, the lounger is an ideal home accompaniment. Here the design is a light waterproof wicker with wheels that mean they can be rolled away and out of sight, which is especially useful if you are hosting a party. The light colour blends in perfectly, and the covers can be removed and washed when needed.
A popular way to make the most of a compact space, built-in furniture can offer more than simply a place to sit. With options including storage and a place to hold planters and a small garden, incorporated furniture is a stylish choice. In this example we see a gorgeous balcony space that has benefitted from benches being added to the surrounding balustrade. These seats have had custom designed upholstered cushions added to enhance comfort to the area. The white colour looks sophisticated and sleek, and wonderful against the light timber. They are able to be removed in an instant and stored inside when not in use.
When designing an outdoor space, it can be a good idea to create contrast, which will in turn create interest and design intrigue within the area. This outdoor space is a wonderful example. The interior area is light and bright, and have utilised white furniture with splashes of colour. Outside the stone tiles and white wall render is contrasted by dark black-brown wicker furniture. This adds a sense of chic sophistication, and looks edgy within the courtyard area. The furniture is also waterproof, which ensures the space will remain stylish and in-tact, should it encounter bad weather.
So far we have evaluated many different styles of upholstered seating for stylish and comfortable outdoor areas, but we haven't looked at dining spaces. Upholstered dining can be a tricky thing to accomplish, one one hand you want a comfortable setting, but on the other hand you want something that isn't too chunky, is refined, and easy to move around, or relocate should the weather change. This example is a great demonstration of how a simple iron setting can be enhanced with seat cushions. If you want an all-weather setting, the seat cushion could be the answer. Just remove during the night, and you will have fresh comfortable pads for your seats whenever you need them.
