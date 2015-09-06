Your browser is out-of-date.

6 balconies with superb views

Reynaers, Framemaster
Whether you live in the city, the countryside, the coast, or a small village, a view is a highly regarded feature to any dwelling. However, there isn't much point to a view if your home or residence doesn't maximise its potential. Many homes can offer the occupant more than simply a window to look out of, and today on homify we are taking a look at balconies, which enhance their striking view, and in turn their property. Options such as floor to ceiling glass can often bring the outside 'inside, while traditional balconies and terraces can use glazed balustrades to ensure the view isn't interrupted. 

If you would like to take a look at some stunning and stylishly designed balcony spaces, check out the images below, and get some inspiration to start redesigning your domestic space today.

Levels

Seagrass, Polzeath, Cornwall
This gorgeous beach house is a stunning example of how to make the most of a sea view. Replete with different levels that emphasis the impressiveness of the dwelling, this home has plenty of space for entertaining, as well as relaxing. On the ground floor a timber deck boasts a colossal open space with a huge dining area and banana lounges. On the first floor, the glass balustrade balcony has an intimate circular setting that looks wonderfully placed to take advantage of the striking views beyond.

A city skyline

Telegraph House, MAA Architects
What better way to enjoy a city than from above it? This rooftop space is an enjoyable and intriguing area complete with stylish and comfortable furniture, and an array of planters. If you have access to a rooftop space you will undoubtedly want to make the most of the view. Here the balustrades are low, and ensure the view is maximised. 

Sheltered from the elements

Reynaers, Framemaster
If you want to make the most of a view without the hassle of wind and weather, then take a look at this conservatory style space. With a glass ceiling and walls, the area ensures the picturesque environment beyond is enhanced. This style of room is perfect for locations that exhibit regular bad weather, but still want to enjoy the idyllic surrounds. If you are thinking of a conservatory style space for your dwelling, remember to speak to some professionals, to guarantee your new domestic space is style and well-designed. 

Rustic yet luxurious

Bedroom 3 Terrace
Truly a luxurious escape, this space makes the most of its rustic surrounds with a courtyard area that truly astounds. The space is a combination of country elegance, and opulent 5-star escape. With upholstered furniture, sun-brella, and contemporary coffee table, the area is perfect for rest, relaxation, and rejuvenation. To emulate a similar style in your own dwelling, choose a clever juxtaposition of raw materials such as stone and timber, and contrast with designer furniture and accessories. 

Timeless modernity

Lopez House, Martin Fenlon Architecture
This balcony is large, minimal, and timeless. The contemporary design doesn't forego style to evoke a space that is useable, practical, and ultra-sleek. This type of balcony is excellent for hosting a small shindig, as well as sitting and taking in the surrounding neighbourhood and landscape. To make this space extra liveable add some modern deck chairs, and a small coffee table, for a space that oozes luxury and style. 

Choosing materials wisely

Natural Indian Stone Paving
In order to make the most of a view you need to stop any obstructions or intrusions. Here we see a stylish courtyard space that has been tiled in a gorgeous stone finish. To give this space an infinite feeling and ambience, the balustrade is glass. This ensures an infinite feeling to the outdoor are, as well as adding a sense of luxury and lavishness. Choosing materials for a balcony can greatly affect the vibe and atmosphere of the space Try and match the tone of the setting and view to the materials you use, your space will look fabulous and work in a functional way. 

If you would like some more courtyard and balcony inspiration, check out our other ideabook: Luxurious outdoor corner sofas

Vintage wall clocks
Which balcony style is your favourite? We'd love to hear from you in the comments below.

