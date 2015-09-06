7 kitchens that maximise natural light

Natural light enhances any domestic space, from bathrooms to bedrooms, light ensures a space is inviting and liveable. Dark, dull, and dreary spaces are often the most disliked areas within a home, generally because they lack the appropriate natural illumination to grant them warm and welcoming ambience. There are plenty of options to enhance natural light within a certain space. Roof lights, picture windows, and large glazed walls, can all contribute to ensuring a space feels open, bright, light, and airy.
Today on homify we are taking a particular look at kitchens. Cooking spaces benefit from light, and there are plenty of ways to make sure your kitchen gets the illumination it deserves. Check out the images below, and start planning your home renovation or refurbishment today.
If you have a view you will undoubtedly want to make the most of it. In this example we see a gorgeous kitchen that has maximised its view into the picturesque garden beyond with a stunning picture window. A picture window is usually a large square piece of glazing that works to enhance the exterior, and provides a glorious 'picture' for the interior. This kitchen is traditional, with a touch of class and elegance.
Windows are a home's best friend. They provide illumination, and prevent a space from feeling dank, dull, or dreary. Here in this compact space we can see many windows that have been utilised to ensure the room is light, bright, and spacious. Roof lights add additional natural light to the space, and accommodate the existing windows. A white colour scheme has been used for the wall that mirrors the windows. This ensures the natural light bounces into the rest of the space, while the chalkboard wall adds depth and intrigue to the space.
If you are renovating or constructing a new dwelling, consider glazing in your design. This space benefits greatly from floor to ceiling glass that brings the outside 'inside', and looks fabulously contemporary. A mammoth roof light is also installed to highlight the dining space, and ensure a view of the stars in the evening.
When modernising a traditional or heritage property, it can be difficult knowing how to bring natural light into the space. In this example the architects and owners have opted for roof lights that subtly inject illumination without damaging the historic nature of the original timber roof. In addition, an ultra-contemporary kitchen has been constructed to contrast the traditional home with a renewed sense of style and timeless design.
We have already seen many roof lights installed in previous examples, but this image truly shows how a roof light can bring copious natural light into a space. This kitchen by Pyram is located in an area of the home that does not receive sufficient lighting. In order to accommodate that, the space benefits from a large opening in the ceiling that brings much needed light to the kitchen area. The result is a bright and usable kitchen, which not only looks fabulous, but is serviceable and functional too.
Atrium style ceilings effortlessly bring natural light into the home. They come in many shapes and forms, but in this example, the glass ceiling is above a kitchen space, adding abundant light, and also providing a view from the space. Atrium ceilings work the same way as a conservatory styled space, adding glazing to function as walls and the ceiling. This type of home modification can look impressive and either modern or traditional, if you would like to see more, check out our other ideabook:
Perhaps you want to infuse more than one style of window into your abode? In this example we see a range of different methods that bring illumination into the kitchen space. The atrium inspired ceiling follows the length of the new space, brightening the room as a whole, while the sky lights directly illuminate the kitchen island, and work wonderfully to ensure the space feels bright and liveable.