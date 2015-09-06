7 kitchens that maximise natural light

Natural light enhances any domestic space, from bathrooms to bedrooms, light ensures a space is inviting and liveable. Dark, dull, and dreary spaces are often the most disliked areas within a home, generally because they lack the appropriate natural illumination to grant them warm and welcoming ambience. There are plenty of options to enhance natural light within a certain space. Roof lights, picture windows, and large glazed walls, can all contribute to ensuring a space feels open, bright, light, and airy.

Today on homify we are taking a particular look at kitchens. Cooking spaces benefit from light, and there are plenty of ways to make sure your kitchen gets the illumination it deserves. Check out the images below, and start planning your home renovation or refurbishment today.