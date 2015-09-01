7 gorgeous home theatres

A residential theatre brings the cinema experience to your very own home. Generally considered an opulent home addition or accessory, these days media rooms are a functional and often necessary domestic leisure space. With the ability to include all manner of audio visual equipment, it is no wonder that more and more dwellings are installing fashionable cinema spaces into their design. Today on homify we are going to take a look at some of the finest examples we have seen. We have selected seven stylish media rooms, from the lavishly outrageous and extravagant, to simple multi-purpose spaces that can be altered to suit different living conditions.

Check out the examples below, and get a little inspiration for your next domestic makeover, and create a stylish and timeless theatre experience.