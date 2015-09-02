Great games room ideas

Games rooms cover many different activities. From watching the football, to playing a game of pool, the function of the game room differs depending on the family or occupant. Generally when most people think of a game room, they imagine a dank garage type space with a card table, an old television, possibly a pool table, and a serious lack of natural light. These days the stereotypical dank den or 'man cave' is far from the reality. Individuals are opting for stylish spaces, bright, light, and airy rooms, where they can entertain friends, or host enjoyable get-togethers.
Today on homify we are taking a look at some seriously stylish spaces, games rooms that resist the traditional 'dark basement, with shabby furniture' convention. If you are thinking of creating a leisure room within your home, check out the following sophisticated examples, and design your new area with confidence and taste.
What better way is there to use an unused garage, than to transform it into a multi-purpose space? Replete with a dart board, Foosball table, and table tennis space, this area is clean, minimal, and the perfect way to spend a lazy evening with friends or family. If you are considering altering your garage to accommodate some other uses, chat to a professional to ensure your new room is practical and stylish.
Have you seen a more luxurious pool room? Truly a space for the enthusiast, this games room exhibits all the necessary amenities for a championship game. Featuring a full-size championship size table, and regulation lighting, the space is outrageously luxurious, and boasts all the pool-related essentials. What makes this space stand out from the rest is the gloriously open conservatory style wall that houses the room. The ceiling and walls are frameless glass, and this helps to bring the outside in, and create a truly unique space.
Within this living space, a pool table takes centre stage and offers a stylish area to enjoy a film, while playing a game with friends. The seating is comfortable, and makes the most of the leisurely ambience. A wall mounted television brings a sense of modernity to the space, and built in joinery adds a copious amount of storage space.
Games rooms needn't be about pool, Foosball, and watching movies, they can also be a space for rest, socialising, or relaxation. Take a look at this space, it is perfect for playing board games contained within the coffee table. As well as working as a functioning social space this room features comfortable bean bag chairs that encourage occupants to get cosy, and enjoy the room to its fullest. We also see musical instruments, and a stereo set up to further stimulate a warm and welcoming atmosphere.
The ultimate entertainer, this room is replete with a cinema-style bar, and a uber-modern pool table. Unlike your standard run-of-the-mill pool tables found in dank pool halls, this item is of the highest quality, and instills a sense of style as well as fun. Timber tones are used throughout, and impart a rich warmth into the space. To maximise natural light, a huge roof light injects illumination, and works brilliantly to naturally brighten the space.
This really is the cream of the crop. Replete with a huge architecturally designed cinema space, as well as a full size pool table, this room is an exceptional game and leisure space. Within the cinema area the walls are padded to soundproof against the rest of the home, while the pattern used is colour blocked squares that resemble a sophisticated Mondrian painting. The tiled floor in the pool area adds a sense of opulence, while the cinema area is carpeted in a plush 'movie-red' hue. All in all, this space is a stunning example of a truly individual and unique space, maximising the area to ensure an enjoyable and fun time.
