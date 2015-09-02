Great games room ideas

Games rooms cover many different activities. From watching the football, to playing a game of pool, the function of the game room differs depending on the family or occupant. Generally when most people think of a game room, they imagine a dank garage type space with a card table, an old television, possibly a pool table, and a serious lack of natural light. These days the stereotypical dank den or 'man cave' is far from the reality. Individuals are opting for stylish spaces, bright, light, and airy rooms, where they can entertain friends, or host enjoyable get-togethers.

Today on homify we are taking a look at some seriously stylish spaces, games rooms that resist the traditional 'dark basement, with shabby furniture' convention. If you are thinking of creating a leisure room within your home, check out the following sophisticated examples, and design your new area with confidence and taste.