Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

5 barn conversions that are beyond your wildest dreams!

press profile homify press profile homify
Structural Glazed Screen designed by Trombe, Trombe Ltd Trombe Ltd Modern windows & doors
Loading admin actions …

A lot of people see a gorgeous barn conversion home as the pinnacle of UK architecture and we can't say that we disagree, having seen the five amazing examples that we are going to show you today. In each case, there is a terrific sense of restoration as well as reinvigoration, with original structures being expertly spliced with contemporary motifs, by phenomenally talented architects. We want to give you a good overview of each, so will include two pictures, so hold onto your hats, as this is going to give you a serious case of envy!

1.Gorgeous in grey.

External photo Trombe Ltd Modern windows & doors glass,extesion,structural glazing,doors,double height
Trombe Ltd

External photo

Trombe Ltd
Trombe Ltd
Trombe Ltd

It's hard to know what to stare at first, but we are really taken with how the heritage and original grey stonework contrasts so boldy with the contemporary glass atrium entrance. There is even a matching glass section at the far side too, that offers a see-through and really unusual design. 

External photo Trombe Ltd Modern windows & doors double height,doors,glass,structural glazing,light
Trombe Ltd

External photo

Trombe Ltd
Trombe Ltd
Trombe Ltd

From the back, this barn conversion got a little more luxurious, with more glass and an amazing pool! What a great way to allow heritage good looks to remain but extra touches to be hidden away!

2. Deceptively understated.

KSR Architects | Luxury barn conversion | Exterior homify Rustic style houses Stone
homify

KSR Architects | Luxury barn conversion | Exterior

homify
homify
homify

Now this is a barn conversion that has stayed true to how the building already looked, but with some added security and stunning warm wood. Don't go thinking that this is a small and simple family home though, as the next picture will demonstrate the full majesty!

KSR Architects | Luxury barn conversion | Exterior & garden homify Rustic style houses Stone
homify

KSR Architects | Luxury barn conversion | Exterior & garden

homify
homify
homify

Are you as shocked as we were when we first saw the full scale of this barn house? Seriously, this could be straight out of a period drama! The really beautiful things is how original the exterior looks. The interior can be as contemporary as you like but with this beautiful shell, it will always look perfect in the setting.

3. Homely charm.

Warm and comfortable lounge area Design by Deborah Ltd Country style living room
Design by Deborah Ltd

Warm and comfortable lounge area

Design by Deborah Ltd
Design by Deborah Ltd
Design by Deborah Ltd

We're mixing things up with this barn conversion, as there are no exterior shots here, only a pair of gorgeous interior pictures that show you how to properly decorate a traditional barn conversion! This living room is actually giving us life, as the mixture of plaids and florals, not to mention velvet, create a really stunning and cosy aesthetic.

Kitchen and diner, pale blues and coral reds Design by Deborah Ltd Country style kitchen
Design by Deborah Ltd

Kitchen and diner, pale blues and coral reds

Design by Deborah Ltd
Design by Deborah Ltd
Design by Deborah Ltd

Now this IS a shock! After seeing the living room, we expected a really country-style and super traditional kitchen, but no! This is a strikingly modern and fresh space, but that just goes to show how versatile and adaptable barn conversions are!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

4. Back to the farm.

Front Elevation Beech Architects Country house
Beech Architects

Front Elevation

Beech Architects
Beech Architects
Beech Architects

The black agricultural wood cladding on this barn conversion has given it such an authentically rural façade. yes, this used to be a working building, but what a delight to see that the urge to totally modernise it as a living space was resisted. Let's not forget that the original features and aesthetics are what makes these buildings so exciting!

Main 17th Century Barn Space Beech Architects Country style living room
Beech Architects

Main 17th Century Barn Space

Beech Architects
Beech Architects
Beech Architects

Walk inside this dramatic barn conversion and you see that original features have been cherished beyond belief! We couldn't love the open-plan and wood-centred layout more, even if we tried. Just look at all those restored beams and simple décor. Incredible!

5. A more modern touch.

Stunning Exterior The Market Design & Build Modern houses
The Market Design &amp; Build

Stunning Exterior

The Market Design & Build
The Market Design &amp; Build
The Market Design & Build

If you love the sizes and locations of barn conversions but have a thing for more contemporary design, we think this project could be the perfect compromise for you! A little more Dutch in style, we love the wide surfaces and contrasting wall and ceiling colours that work so well with glass safety rails as well.

Vital extra space from a cool mezzanine The Market Design & Build Modern living room
The Market Design &amp; Build

Vital extra space from a cool mezzanine

The Market Design & Build
The Market Design &amp; Build
The Market Design & Build

WOW! Even if you are more of a traditional barn conversion fan, we think you'll see the inherent genius and gorgeousness in this design! So bright, exotic and surprising, we certainly wouldn't mind moving out to the country if we could own a barn like this one!

For more country house inspiration, take a look at this Ideabook: An Unforgettable Country Cottage.

​6 brilliant bed frames for a unique bedroom
Are you definitely on the lookout for a barn now?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks