With city living on the rise and space increasingly at a premium, finding a private place to escape the hustle and bustle of modern life can be difficult and expensive. Alas, help is here! Recent product innovations have led to the development of numerous design solutions for the green-fingered urbanite, meaning acquiring your own slice of city garden nirvana is no longer an impossible dream.
Living or green walls create a striking façade on any size of exterior surface. As well as providing a dramatic green backdrop, a living wall helps dampen the sound of traffic and provides an opportunity to introduce a variety of plants to an area that would otherwise lack the necessary space. Bespoke mounting structures can be created to fit any surface and plants can be matched to their environment and climate.
Whether it's a quiet place to work or study or an extra bedroom to house guests, few people would turn down the chance to acquire more space for their home. However, extending a property or converting existing space can be prohibitively costly. So, why not move into the garden? Companies such as Mökki design, build and install contemporary garden rooms that are ideal to be used as an office, artist studio or bedroom.
One of the keys to a successful urban garden is effective use of space. Incorporating soft downlights underneath an outdoor bench achieves a pleasant, warm tone in addition to providing a seating solution. Guests won't be irritated by insects buzzing around at head height and neighbours will thank you for not making them suffer the glare from bright, invasive garden lights.
A carefully chosen piece, such as the pictured stainless steel water feature or a contemporary sculpture, for example, can transform an urban garden. Introducing an unexpected sensory experience, like the sound of running water or the glow of light from a reflective surface, gives the garden individuality and elevates a pleasant space into a relaxing outdoor retreat.
Perhaps the best thing about any garden, urban or otherwise, is the ability to grow your own herbs, fruit and vegetables. Whether you have a small balcony, terrace or rooftop there are options for the urban gardener. Planter boxes such as those shown above are ideal containers and can be tailored to match any environment. Terracotta pots will give your space a rustic, Mediterranean feel whereas black marble will emphasise a modern setting. The choice of what's planted will affect the colour and smells of the garden and will invite wildlife, such as birds and bees, to visit.
