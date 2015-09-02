Creighton Avenue

Older homes, although rich in heritage and history, often have floorplans inaccessible for comfortable family living. How we enjoy our domestic time within our houses has changed drastically over the years, what was once a stylish and functional layout, is these days considered cramped, cluttered, or cloistered. This semi-detached Edwardian dwelling was in need of a new lease on life, and thanks to the architects at Andrew Mulroy, the property has been extended, upgraded, and brought into the 21st century. The newly refurbished residence features a loft conversion, which houses a master suite, ensuite bathroom, dressing room, and plenty of storage space. The new ground level is replete with a new extension featuring abundant glazing, and all the necessary modern conveniences.

Today on homify we are privileged to take a tour of this intriguing and interesting property. Take a peek at the images below, and experience the transformation of this historical Edwardian home, into a contemporary 21st century family home.