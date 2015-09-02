Creighton Avenue

Older homes, although rich in heritage and history, often have floorplans inaccessible for comfortable family living. How we enjoy our domestic time within our houses has changed drastically over the years, what was once a stylish and functional layout, is these days considered cramped, cluttered, or cloistered. This semi-detached Edwardian dwelling was in need of a new lease on life, and thanks to the architects at Andrew Mulroy, the property has been extended, upgraded, and brought into the 21st century. The newly refurbished residence features a loft conversion, which houses a master suite, ensuite bathroom, dressing room, and plenty of storage space. The new ground level is replete with a new extension featuring abundant glazing, and all the necessary modern conveniences.
Today on homify we are privileged to take a tour of this intriguing and interesting property. Take a peek at the images below, and experience the transformation of this historical Edwardian home, into a contemporary 21st century family home.
Looking at the property's rear façade we can see the impressive rear extension, as well as the new loft conversion. The rear addition is bold, striking, and stunningly juxtaposed against the traditional Edwardian architecture of the original structure. We can also see the decked area, which houses an informal dining space. The wonderful wall of glazing to the rear of the new extension ensures the picturesque view of the garden is maximised, while the interior remains cosy and homely.
As we enter the new rear extension we are able to see the intimate dining space, which wonderfully blends a sense of contemporary style, with practicality. The dining room is surrounded by floor to ceiling glass, infusing a sense of cohesion between the garden and the interior. Statement copper toned pendant lights add modernity to the room, and blend wonderfully against the minimal and neutral room. We are also able to see the informal breakfast space, which is bar-like in its design, and integrates an easy eating space without intruding on the kitchen area.
From this angle we get a good view of the dining room in its entirety. The space is modern, spacious, and perfect for family living. The decking outside the new rear extension is also visible, and evokes a sense of open plan living and is great for entertaining. The white colour scheme of the interior works brilliantly against the statement lighting, and contemporary art adorns the walls, providing interest and intrigue to the space.
Within the master suite, the room is plush and sumptuous. The new dormer window looks out over the surrounding district, and is offered stunning panoramic views. The colour scheme is muted, but employs a palette of purples and earthy tones, to exude a sense of royalty and opulence. A built in shelf has been installed at the head of the bed, providing a space for bedside accoutrements and accessories.
Located in one of the gables within the loft conversion is the brand new bathroom. This state-of-the-art steam room is a brilliant example of how to design a compact space, while ensuring spaciousness and light. Roof lights have been installed to bring maximum illumination into the wash room, while a combination of neutral hues ensure a feeling of openness and cleanliness. Marble is used plentifully, and brings an opulent luxury into the space. The result is a surprisingly large bathroom, which offers the master bedroom a striking ensuite.
At the end of the gable, within the loft bathroom space, a freestanding tub takes centre stage. Replete with a small window that offers a picturesque view across the neighbourhood, the space is the ultimate room to rest, relax, and rejuvenate.
