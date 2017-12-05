6 stunning ways to upgrade your home

When it comes to creating that dream home you've always wanted, we all know that you can't just focus on your interior. Yes, a suitably modern and glamorous living room will absolutely impress your guests, but if your façade is falling a little short, the all important first impression will already be a little lacklustre.

A good rule of thumb to to seek out a local architectural firm, to ask what kind of façade upgrades would work with the age and style of your home, as well as the area that you live in, but if you want to have a go at choosing some ideas yourself, we have a few right here for you to be inspired by. Come with us now as we show you some fantastic façade upgrade ideas for every style of home, from traditionally rustic family houses through to more modern properties.