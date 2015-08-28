London's most stylish mews

North of Soho, adjacent to the spirited Oxford Street lies one of central London’s smaller, yet no less charming neighbourhoods—Fizrovia. What was once home to bohemians and the 19th Pre-Raphaelite Brotherhood, is now a mixed use area with affluent property owners, celebrities, stunning examples of 19th century architecture, and not surprisingly, Madonna’s Kabbalah British headquarters. Fitzrovia also hosts a number of terraced mews houses, which takes us to today’s project. Purchased by well-known fashion and horse photographer Mike Penn in 2012, Warren Mews House has been lovingly transformed by TG Studio from a derelict building into a stylish home and office.
At three storeys high, this mews home is large and creates a striking street presence. The exterior of this home has been updated, repointed, and lovingly restored. The natural shade of the brown brick works wonderfully with the charcoal window frames, and is neatly finished with three single planters that add a little nature and greenery to the front of the property.
The domestic spaces are located on the first floor of the home. It is in this space we see the striking living room, which has been finished with oak floorboards that meander up the side of the wall, lit subtly with hidden LED lighting. French doors have replaced two windows, and a Juliette balcony is included, allowing fresh air to stream into the home. Mid-century furniture adds a retro quality to the space, and the brightly coloured bespoke entertainment unit takes centre stage.
Looking from the opposite direction into the kitchen and dining space, we see the open plan layout of the home. The cooking space, designed by Doca, is sleek and stylish, emphasising minimalism without compromising practicality. Luxury is never compromised in this home, with quality finishes seen throughout. The joinery is white and black, imparting a balanced yin and yang ambience. Featuring a new matte tactile gum finish, the space evokes opulence without feeling showy. In addition, the worktop is sandblasted granite and the splashback is a signature arabascato marble. The exposed brickwork is once again seen on the front wall, and this adds rawness to the design, and brings a liveable aspect to the home.
The bedroom is sleek, sumptuous, and replete with a large walk-in wardrobe. The bespoke bed is a statement within the space, and has been custom designed to suit the opulent style of the room. The lighting within the room works to enhance the artwork upon the wall, as well as give a 5-star luxury feeling to the entire sleeping space.
Throughout the home, attention-to-detail is a top priority. Within the bedroom we see the dresser space that is minimal and yet homely. The animal hanging on the wall gives a sense of earthy masculinity, while the furniture is delicate yet sturdy, and perfectly in-keeping with the ambience and atmosphere. Contrast is used as a smart way to create interest within the interior, and is evident in the bedroom, where colours intertwine, and emanate with a striking relationship.
Within the bathroom space we are greeted by a luxurious array of funky features, and retro fixtures. Traditional bevelled white tiles in a subway style are paired with marble, matte black lacquer, and grey basalt stone, which works perfectly juxtaposed against the exposed brick wall. The freestanding tub completes the space, and offers a sense of British heritage within this New York-esque styled space.
