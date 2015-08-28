London's most stylish mews

North of Soho, adjacent to the spirited Oxford Street lies one of central London’s smaller, yet no less charming neighbourhoods—Fizrovia. What was once home to bohemians and the 19th Pre-Raphaelite Brotherhood, is now a mixed use area with affluent property owners, celebrities, stunning examples of 19th century architecture, and not surprisingly, Madonna’s Kabbalah British headquarters. Fitzrovia also hosts a number of terraced mews houses, which takes us to today’s project. Purchased by well-known fashion and horse photographer Mike Penn in 2012, Warren Mews House has been lovingly transformed by TG Studio from a derelict building into a stylish home and office.

