Sky high living

With striking views over the St. Pancras railway station in central London, this gorgeous penthouse apartment is located within a Grade I listed building, also home to the Eurostar. This prime piece of apartment real estate was purchased by businessman Arran Patel, who then appointed Thomas Griem of TG Studio, to transform the dwelling into an opulent and extravagant home. The residence is surrounded by upmarket venues and stunning architecture, which help to impart a sense of lavishness and luxury. Spread over three levels, the home features two bedrooms, a luxury master suite, expansive living spaces, a games room, as well as a high-tech kitchen.

If you would like to take a tour of this truly unique and ultra-luxurious property, check out the images below, and journey into a beautifully transformed residence with homify.