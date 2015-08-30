Sky high living

With striking views over the St. Pancras railway station in central London, this gorgeous penthouse apartment is located within a Grade I listed building, also home to the Eurostar. This prime piece of apartment real estate was purchased by businessman Arran Patel, who then appointed Thomas Griem of TG Studio, to transform the dwelling into an opulent and extravagant home. The residence is surrounded by upmarket venues and stunning architecture, which help to impart a sense of lavishness and luxury. Spread over three levels, the home features two bedrooms, a luxury master suite, expansive living spaces, a games room, as well as a high-tech kitchen.
If you would like to take a tour of this truly unique and ultra-luxurious property, check out the images below, and journey into a beautifully transformed residence with homify.
Located above the iconic St. Pancras Hotel, this penthouse apartment is provided sweeping views of the railway station, as well as stunning views of London city. This prime piece of real estate was on the market as the redevelopment of the St. Pancras Chambers by the Manhattan Loft Corporation, and transformed into 67 units, including three penthouses, one of which we will take a tour inside today.
The penthouse apartment is split into three levels with the two bedrooms, living space, dining, and kitchen on the lower floor, while the second floor features a game space and a separate living area for entertaining. The mezzanine level features the master suite that hosts a dressing room, as well as a huge ensuite bathroom. The living and dining areas have been elegantly furnished with designer pieces, and help to soften the colossal space.
On the top floor sits the master suite. This open plan space has been elegantly designed to maximize views over the entire home, and sits on a platform above the double height living space. Although this room looks open and exposed to the rest of the residence, the space can be sectioned with the touch of a button that releases grey linen shades across the balcony.
The gorgeous bathroom combines neutral earthy tones to create a space that welcomes its occupant with luxury and organic materials. Portuguese travertine works to impart warmth, while stylish fittings ensure a functional and practical space.
The downstairs bedrooms are comfortable and sumptuous utilising neutral colour schemes, with contrasting bright features. In this space the light is subtle yet homely, and the plush carpet adds a sense of warmth and comfort. Bright furniture and timber tones help to add liveability to the grey muted wall colour, and inject a sense of playfulness.
A truly luxurious space, this bathroom is the ensuite to the ground floor bedroom. Mirrored on the other side of the apartment is a matching ensuite for the second bedroom, the only difference being the colour of the chandeliers. The bathroom's are replete with all the necessary opulent accessories and accoutrements. The space utilises marble to impart a lavish ambience, while a chandelier is added to fill the large double height space with bright light. Thanks to the huge windows, the room is open and maximises natural illumination.
Finally we are taking a look at the staircase. This bespoke item has been custom designed by Thomas Griem, and connects the lower and upper floors. One of the nicest and most practical elements of this space is the clever storage that has been implemented. This area works as a library and is constructed entirely from oak, imparting a solid rigidity to the space. A glass balustrade is used to embrace the minimalism of the design, and offers a stylish addition to this unique space.
