A surprising fisherman's cottage

press profile homify
Bakerswell House, Core Associates
Located in the charming village of Cellardyke, Scotland, lies Bakerswell House, a gorgeous fisherman's cottage. This intriguing residential project involved transforming a structure within a tightly held conservation area, and providing a luxurious and comfortable home. This history of this dwelling was of particular note, having experienced many redevelopments and extensions over the years. Originally a single floor cottage, and subsequently extended to two storeys, the structure was converted into a bakery before becoming the Cellardyke Post Office. During the redevelopment process the architects, Core Associates, were forced to deal with difficult conditions thanks to the house being built on a steep site. As a result the house is a split level design, spreading over seven separate floors, including the garage and studio to the rear. 

Today on homify we are lucky to take a brief tour inside this intriguing and interesting home. Check out the images below, and get inspired by its comfortable, and modern design.

A prime position

Bakerswell House, Core Associates
Core Associates

Bakerswell House

Core Associates
Core Associates
Core Associates

Sitting at the end of the street, Cellardyke Town Hall adds a historic element to a town already rich in tradition and striking architecture. The town hall first opened in the 1880's, and is situated adjacent the gorgeously transformed fisherman's cottage. The façade of the home stands out from the rest of the properties with its bright white fascia, and colourful blue accents.

A new modern kitchen

Bakerswell House, Core Associates
Core Associates

Bakerswell House

Core Associates
Core Associates
Core Associates

The new kitchen is wonderfully suited to modern life. Featuring contemporary joinery with long brushed stainless steel handles, the area is replete with all the accoutrements necessary for 21st century living. The cabinetry is an off-white hue, which contrasts brilliantly against the dark worktop. Throughout this level of the home, the colour scheme is white, which imparts a sense of spaciousness within the interesting floorplan and layout.

The exterior courtyard

Bakerswell House, Core Associates
Core Associates

Bakerswell House

Core Associates
Core Associates
Core Associates

The external courtyard continues the white and blue colour scheme, which creates a stylish continuity throughout the home. The bright terracotta tiles add a classic traditionalism, while the space is clean, crisp, and perfect for summer entertaining. Leading downstairs the artist studio space and garage is visible, seamlessly integrated into the final design.

Classic yet contemporary

Bakerswell House, Core Associates
Core Associates

Bakerswell House

Core Associates
Core Associates
Core Associates

Viewing the kitchen from a different direction we are able to see the informal and formal dining spaces. The informal dining sits underneath several roof lights, maximising natural illumination and exuding a homely feel. Timber floors are seen throughout, creating a warmth within the space, and working well against the wicker dining chairs. The formal dining space also sits underneath roof lights, and is a spacious nook, perfect for entertaining guests, friends and family.

Attention-to-detail

Bakerswell House, Core Associates
Core Associates

Bakerswell House

Core Associates
Core Associates
Core Associates

Throughout the home we see keen attention-to-detail, which creates a comfortably luxurious home. Timber window frames are a nice touch, as well as French doors that lead outside into a patio space. Furnishings are simple and timeless, imparting their age-defiance on the design and structure of the home. Statement pendant lights add modernity, and are paired well with other interesting home features.

A cosy village nook

Bakerswell House, Core Associates
Core Associates

Bakerswell House

Core Associates
Core Associates
Core Associates

Looking at the home from another vantage, we are able to get a glimpse of the cosy and lively village that houses this residence. The age of the buildings add a sense of history and tradition, while the newly updated fisherman's cottage exudes nautical charm in the form of a white and blue colour scheme, while remaining in-keeping with the surrounding architectural vernacular.

A steep site

Bakerswell House, Core Associates
Core Associates

Bakerswell House

Core Associates
Core Associates
Core Associates

To get an idea of the steep site that the architects worked with, this image helps to give a sense of the size and shape of the home. The different levels, although tricky to work with, provided interest to the design, and a truly unique property. 

If you liked that refurbishment, check out another one here: A home of endless views.

Wonderful wooden shelves
Do you think this home was successfully updated to fit in with the surrounding village? Start a conversation in the comments below.

