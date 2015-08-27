A surprising fisherman's cottage

Located in the charming village of Cellardyke, Scotland, lies Bakerswell House, a gorgeous fisherman's cottage. This intriguing residential project involved transforming a structure within a tightly held conservation area, and providing a luxurious and comfortable home. This history of this dwelling was of particular note, having experienced many redevelopments and extensions over the years. Originally a single floor cottage, and subsequently extended to two storeys, the structure was converted into a bakery before becoming the Cellardyke Post Office. During the redevelopment process the architects, Core Associates, were forced to deal with difficult conditions thanks to the house being built on a steep site. As a result the house is a split level design, spreading over seven separate floors, including the garage and studio to the rear.

Today on homify we are lucky to take a brief tour inside this intriguing and interesting home. Check out the images below, and get inspired by its comfortable, and modern design.