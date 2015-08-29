Casper's house

Built in 1935 by the Urbantke family, this historic Greek Colonial Revival estate home has been lovingly transformed from average to amazing. Located on a corner lot in the Clarksville Historic District of Austin, Texas, the residence has undergone a complete transformation to modernise both the exterior and interior. Thanks to the team at Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects, as well as the artistic input of the owners, this stunning Texan cottage has been brought into the 21st century. Throughout the home contemporary construction is visible. The original roof has been rebuilt higher to suit the revised interior spaces, while a new wing comprises a master bedroom ensuite. As well as adding new state-of-the-art elements to the home, original features were preserved. The historic chimney was enhanced to act as a statement within the home, and existing materials were salvaged and reused to give the home a sense of charm, charisma, and character.

Today on homify we are privileged to take a rare tour inside one of Austin's unique and creative residences. Check out the images below and get a little inspiration for your home facelift or renovation.