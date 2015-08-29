Casper's house

Built in 1935 by the Urbantke family, this historic Greek Colonial Revival estate home has been lovingly transformed from average to amazing. Located on a corner lot in the Clarksville Historic District of Austin, Texas, the residence has undergone a complete transformation to modernise both the exterior and interior. Thanks to the team at Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects, as well as the artistic input of the owners, this stunning Texan cottage has been brought into the 21st century. Throughout the home contemporary construction is visible. The original roof has been rebuilt higher to suit the revised interior spaces, while a new wing comprises a master bedroom ensuite. As well as adding new state-of-the-art elements to the home, original features were preserved. The historic chimney was enhanced to act as a statement within the home, and existing materials were salvaged and reused to give the home a sense of charm, charisma, and character.
Today on homify we are privileged to take a rare tour inside one of Austin's unique and creative residences. Check out the images below and get a little inspiration for your home facelift or renovation.
Unnoticeable unless one looks closely, but the original roof has been rebuilt four feet above its previous height. Deliberately subtle, the new roof looks as though it has always been there, while the extra space allows for the loft space with dormer windows. Within this new loft conversion are two new bedrooms, and a bathroom. These dormer windows are intentionally modern, and provide the home's façade a stylish blend of history and tradition, with contemporary modernism.
Throughout the home, old reused materials were salvaged and reintroduced to give the home a sense of its original character and charm. Here we see the dark timber floorboards that are wonderfully contrasted by the dark blue-grey front door, and timber clad walls. The space is interesting, intriguing, and a brilliant blend of the old with the new.
The newly updated and refurbished home features an eclectic mixture of furniture, accessories, fittings and fixtures. In the formal dining room a section of the gable roof has been exposed and retained to add contrast against the white walls. The furniture is intriguing and adds a playfulness to the space. Statement light fittings are seen throughout, helping to illuminate the rooms at nighttime.
This kitchen is contemporary cooking with a hint of funky retro attitude. Traditional elements have been interspersed with more modern features to create a cohesive yet juxtaposed space. The butler sink brings a hint of heritage, while the plentiful glazing and modular joinery adds sleek innovation.
The bathroom spaces follow the contemporary retro aesthetic in the other areas of the home. Subway style tiling brings an effortlessly chic ambience, and this is paired with modern modular joinery. To add a hint of opulence and luxury, marble countertops have been installed, as well as patterned mosaic floor tiles. Light is maximised with abundant glazing, and this provides a sleek and stylishly illuminated wash space.
The bedrooms are light, bright, and airy. Contrary to their original state, the new spaces are replete with a crisp white colour scheme, and an eclectic blend of home furnishings. We see here the dark stained timber floor that works perfectly with the other modern elements in the room, and the resulting decor is impressive and stylish.
During the construction process the original chimney was discovered. Since uncovering this hidden gem in the centre of the home, the architects decided to use it as a feature of the room. This artifact provides a sense of heritage and charisma for the space, and highlights the home's history.
The study nook is just one of the many improvements to the home that allow it to function in a practical and liveable way. Perfect for children or adults to work, this nook is out of the way of the living spaces, providing a quiet and secluded space to study. As well as the computer den, plenty of stylishly hidden storage space is located in joinery underneath the stairs.
Did you like that home? If you would like to see more, check out our other ideabook: Living in a three leaf clover