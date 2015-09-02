The pastel house

The epitome of stylish Texan living is this extravagant and architecturally designed Maywood residence. Located in Austin, this home is a vintage jewel located amongst rambling trees, and frondescent landscaped grounds. Perfectly suitable to host an episode of Mad Men, this striking home is light, bright, and utterly unique. Re-designed by award winning architect Hugh Jefferson Randolph. this residence boasts innovative living spaces, abundant natural light, unprecedented attention-to-detail, and welcoming living spaces. Daring in its design, this residence draws inspiration from the legendary American Architect John Lautner, with strong Native American characteristics. With a striking entrance and bold interior, this is certainly not a property for those seeking mediocrity or monotony.
If you would like to journey into this intriguing Jetson-esque dwelling, check out the images below, and let homify take you on a tour of this rare and unparalleled abode.
This entrance is truly one-of-a-kind. Replete with a vintage vibe, the home boasts geometric architectural lines, and interesting organic forms. From this vantage we are able to see the bright green front door, as well as the cylindrical chimney that provides a warmth to the interior space. The residence has an earthy quality, feeling as though it is part of of the surrounding environment, and blending extremely well with its Austin landscape.
As we peek through the bright green doors, we are given a hint of this home's stylish '70s aesthetic. The door itself is unique and intriguing. However, inside is a drastically transformed property. We peek into the interior spaces through the bold and vivacious front entry, and inside the residence appears modern, light, bright, and interesting.
Looking as though it would suit the cover of a magazine, the interior domestic living spaces give a glamorous glimpse of modernity and innovation. Replete with an eclectic blend of mid-century furniture, this house brings a sense of playfulness into the neighbourhood. The oversized fireplace takes centre stage within the lounge space, and offers the occupant a place to get cosy and relax within the home. We can also see the formal dining space, which follows the bright colour scheme for the furniture and presents a stylishly interesting room.
The aqua tones are continued through to the new modern kitchen, which boasts a sleek contemporary design. The colour palette is predominantly white, with plenty of lively accessories to brighten the scheme. The kitchen is replete with two wash spaces, one against the wall, and another set into the island, while the breakfast bar provides a stylish and comfortable area for informal dining.
Throughout the home we see perfect accessories and accoutrements. Areas are warm and well-furnished, without feeling cramped or cloistered. In the kitchen, we see stylish accessories that work well against the light seafoam blue joinery, and retro cookware.
Wandering into the media room or den, the atmosphere is warm and inviting. Timber panelling creates a hospitable ambience, while the furniture still retains its retro vintage charm. A true mid-century designed space, modern techniques and storage are infused into the scheme to bring the space into the 21st century. The room is colourful, inviting, and an enjoyable space.
Taking one final look within the front of the house, and we are able to see the interior view of the chimney. This cylindrical feature of the home brings a truly rustic feel to the entire space. The space has been designed again utilising the clear and crisp blue colours throughout, as well as pairing a statement chandelier to add a hint of opulence. An earthy and organic element, the chimney provides a space for one to relax, unwind, and stay warm, while enjoying the beautiful view beyond.
If you would like to see another intriguing property, check out the ideabook: A home of two faces