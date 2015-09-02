The pastel house

The epitome of stylish Texan living is this extravagant and architecturally designed Maywood residence. Located in Austin, this home is a vintage jewel located amongst rambling trees, and frondescent landscaped grounds. Perfectly suitable to host an episode of Mad Men, this striking home is light, bright, and utterly unique. Re-designed by award winning architect Hugh Jefferson Randolph. this residence boasts innovative living spaces, abundant natural light, unprecedented attention-to-detail, and welcoming living spaces. Daring in its design, this residence draws inspiration from the legendary American Architect John Lautner, with strong Native American characteristics. With a striking entrance and bold interior, this is certainly not a property for those seeking mediocrity or monotony.

If you would like to journey into this intriguing Jetson-esque dwelling, check out the images below, and let homify take you on a tour of this rare and unparalleled abode.