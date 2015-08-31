Country living by the river

When we imagine ranch style and décor we are often confronted with countless images of raw timber clad interiors, overstuffed leather furniture, vaulted ceilings, and a plethora of frontier-esque rustic accessories. Not to mention the obligatory taxidermy head of a moose, deer, or other large mammal. Without doubt there are stylish ranch interiors, just as there are the unfortunately dated, dark, and dull ranch residences. Today on homify we are taking a look at the former. A truly unique and intriguing property, this new build located in the Cedar Creek area, near Austin, Texas was inspired by 19th century fort style construction. Featuring three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and 279 square metres of living space, this home manages to take all of the beautiful welcoming and liveable aspects of rural living, and combines them to form an aesthetically pleasing 21st century dwelling.
With a team of landscape designers, certified building contractors, and interior designers, Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects were able to work with the owners Gina and Bill, to construct a completely new dwelling that works as a timeless and age-defiant residence.
Today on homify we are privileged to tour this outstanding property, and glimpse the beauty of a well-designed, luxuriously opulent, yet humbly modest home. Check out the images below, and get a little inspiration for your next rural escape.
One of the greatest aspects to this new build, is its ability to look time-worn and old. Influenced by the farmhouse, and farm buildings from the film Out of Africa, the residence features many Louisiana style elements, which help to age the home, and give it a sense of history. Native wildflowers enhance the aged aspect of the property and add what the architect says is the “it’s long been here” look. This element truly adds to the authenticity of the design, as well as enhancing the feel and vibe of the home.
Colourful features are used throughout the home, and can be seen on the stylish barn-style building that is timber clad, highlighted with a bright feature door. The timber siding has a south-western ambience, and adds to the richness of home's heritage character.
In the living room, sturdy timber furniture and rustic exposed timber beams are paired with a leather armchair, creating a welcoming and intriguing space. The feature brick wall houses a fireplace and wall area that work brilliantly to evoke a feeling of warmth and country style luxury.
The guest room is simple yet elegant. Shaker-esque furniture and design is used to create a minimal space, which avoids modernity, but provides a classic and comfortable room.
This corridor is the rear entry, and the most common entrance point for the home. The interior design is elegant and minimal, yet effortlessly imparts a sense of style and innate sophistication. In order to age the aesthetic character of the house further, American clay plaster was used to render the walls.
Maximising the gorgeous exterior view, this cooking space tips its cap to the Spanish Mission style with a tiled splashback, while providing a space that is still thoroughly rural. The kitchen is an open plan design with the family and dining room, and allow a sense of connection when spending time with family and friends. The colour scheme is neutral, and yet still contrasted by the dark island, and mahogany timber floors.
An extravagantly luxurious bathroom, this area of the home benefits from complete privacy, and allows the freestanding tub to sit exposed in front of the large window. Although the bathtub takes centre stage, the space is fitted with many luxury rustic features. The chandelier helps to bring a sense of lavish relaxation to the room, while the sturdy timber furniture adds a country aesthetic with ease. This bathroom epitomises the understated opulence of the home.
As we take one last look at the property in its entirety, we are able to see the beauty of the surrounding landscape. Replete with wild flowers and rambling grasses, the space is idyllic and picturesque. The different buildings work in a cohesive and connected manner, and allow space for entertaining, or simply enjoying the clean fresh air. The project managed to construct a timeless dwelling, and provided a residence that is both luxurious, and welcoming.
