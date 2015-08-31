Country living by the river

When we imagine ranch style and décor we are often confronted with countless images of raw timber clad interiors, overstuffed leather furniture, vaulted ceilings, and a plethora of frontier-esque rustic accessories. Not to mention the obligatory taxidermy head of a moose, deer, or other large mammal. Without doubt there are stylish ranch interiors, just as there are the unfortunately dated, dark, and dull ranch residences. Today on homify we are taking a look at the former. A truly unique and intriguing property, this new build located in the Cedar Creek area, near Austin, Texas was inspired by 19th century fort style construction. Featuring three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and 279 square metres of living space, this home manages to take all of the beautiful welcoming and liveable aspects of rural living, and combines them to form an aesthetically pleasing 21st century dwelling.

With a team of landscape designers, certified building contractors, and interior designers, Hugh Jefferson Randolph Architects were able to work with the owners Gina and Bill, to construct a completely new dwelling that works as a timeless and age-defiant residence.

Today on homify we are privileged to tour this outstanding property, and glimpse the beauty of a well-designed, luxuriously opulent, yet humbly modest home. Check out the images below, and get a little inspiration for your next rural escape.