Lopez House

Once home to legendary actors Marlon Brando, Ben Affleck, and Matt Damon, Eagle Rock is now a thriving neighbourhood in Northeast Los Angeles. Regarded by many as one of LA's, if not America's, hottest upcoming suburb, this district enjoys a range of tree-lined streets, great shops, restaurants, bars, and a university. Becoming increasingly popular due to its small town feel, charm, and range of schools, Eagle Rock is an interesting, and characterful precinct.

Today on homify we are taking a trip to Los Angeles, California to check out one of Eagle Rock's more intriguing properties. This single family dwelling boasts 2,200 square feet (204 square metres), split level living, and contemporary high-tech amenities. Designed by Martin Fenlon Architecture, this home is a truly unique and quintessentially Californian residence. Take a peek inside this interesting new property by checking out the photos below.