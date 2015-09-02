Lopez House

Once home to legendary actors Marlon Brando, Ben Affleck, and Matt Damon, Eagle Rock is now a thriving neighbourhood in Northeast Los Angeles. Regarded by many as one of LA's, if not America's, hottest upcoming suburb, this district enjoys a range of tree-lined streets, great shops, restaurants, bars, and a university. Becoming increasingly popular due to its small town feel, charm, and range of schools, Eagle Rock is an interesting, and characterful precinct.
Today on homify we are taking a trip to Los Angeles, California to check out one of Eagle Rock's more intriguing properties. This single family dwelling boasts 2,200 square feet (204 square metres), split level living, and contemporary high-tech amenities. Designed by Martin Fenlon Architecture, this home is a truly unique and quintessentially Californian residence. Take a peek inside this interesting new property by checking out the photos below.
Eagle Rock was named after, and known for the large rocky outcrop, whose indentation casts a shadow that resembles an eagle with its wings outstretched. As an ethnically diverse, yet relatively high-income neighbourhood, the district enjoys many different styles of architecture, as well as an undulating hillside landscape. The house we are touring today benefits from a sloped site, and because of this, has allowed the architects to design a split level dwelling. The large picture windows embrace the surrounding picturesque views over the valley beyond, and help to create a light filled home.
This home is striking and impressive. Offering the occupants a large staircase entry, the dwelling invites its guests to climb to the front door, creating a sense of imposing height and a commanding ambience. To the right of the entry sits the three car garage, clad in a dark timber to match the painted timber elements, and contrasting the light grey rendered walls. The front sloped area is yet to be landscaped, but offers a large space for a thoughtful and enjoyable garden.
As we enter the home, we are greeted by the stylish living space. This room is wonderfully decked out with natural elements such as the plentiful use of timber, exposed ceiling beams, and brick fireplace. The space is warm and welcoming, while also offering sleek views of the surrounding landscape.
Due to the slowing block, the home benefits from split level interior design. Here we can see the staircase and the steps leading down into the living area, where the television is mounted upon the wall. The colour scheme is rich, with neutral walls, and a hint of earthy sophistication.
The kitchen is replete with all the necessary amenities for high-tech 21st century living. Without looking too out of place the cooking area is large and luxurious. Red mosaic tiles are used for the splashback, and this is mirrored with bright bar stools. White joinery infuses a sense of cleanliness into the kitchen, and is perfectly contrasted against the glossy timber floorboards. Storage is seen throughout the space, and open shelving offers a space for souvenirs, photos, and other household miscellany.
Within the study area, picture windows are used to let in copious volumes of light, and ensure the area is suitable for comfortable working or studying. Truly inspirational, the view is maximised and helps the home office space to feel open, airy, and uplifting. Creating a colourful feature within the room, a dusty mustard hue is incorporated, which works wonderfully paired with the timber tones throughout.
The master suite is complete with its own dressing room and bathroom. In addition, a huge deck joins the space, and provides a stylishly luxurious space to enjoy a sunset and relax. Within the sleeping area we see the vaulted ceiling, and beautiful earthy colour scheme. The room is large, open, and perfectly constructed to make the most of the available views.
If you would like to see another inspirational property, check out our other ideabook: Living in a three leaf clover