A modern farmer's home

With a project value of £1million, it is easy to see how this stunning property has been converted into a comfortable, and modern family residence. The brief was simple, convert the existing agricultural barns into a stylish 21st century dwelling, and construct a new two storey structure with glass link. Located within an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty to the North of Andover, the architects at Studio Four, were faced with tough planning regulations when converting the existing agricultural barns. However the project begun on site in December 2013, and was completed in 2014.
Today we are lucky enough to take a tour through this sophisticated and striking property. Check out the images below, and get a little inspiration for your next home rebuild, refurbishment, or renovation.
Taking a look at the newly renovated agricultural building, we are able to see how the older elements have been paired with new contemporary features. Glass is used extensively to bring light into the space, and looks brilliant apposed against the original stone walls. The rambling garden adds a bucolic elegance to the entire property, and ensures it is truly a space to be enjoyed and appreciated. One of the nicest elements to this barn conversion is the retainment of the original roof, which contributes to the overall success of this interesting property.
This home blends old heritage features with new contemporary elements extremely well. Here we see the agricultural building that has undergone complete transformation and enjoys large glass windows and panels. The construction is juxtaposed against the traditional barn with its small windows, high pitched shingle roof, and timber clad exterior.
Within the newly renovated barn, the formal dining space is impressive and commanding, without feeling unwelcoming or cold. The space is warm and inviting, with plush textiles, carpets, and upholstered furniture adding to the lavishness. The ceiling beams have been painted white, which ensures an open and spacious aesthetic through the entire living space.
Inside the original agricultural buildings the domestic space is large and luxurious. With high ceilings and panelled walls, the rooms are cohesive and easy to access. Elements of the original building are evident through timber ceiling beams, and impart a sense of rustic country style. Dark timber furniture is added to contrast the predominantly neutral colour scheme, this creates an interesting and thoughtful interior.
The new kitchen is bucolic in its style and design. With cream joinery, the dark worktops contrast perfectly and impart a regal ambience within the space. The view is maximised with two large windows that let in light, while also making the most of the stunning view beyond. An informal dining space is also included in the kitchen island, with two bar stools offering the perfect place to sit and enjoy a relaxed meal.
Throughout the barn conversion we seen new modern modifications that help to give the home a sense of sophisticated 21st century living. Here the balustrades are glass, this creates movement within the spaces, and ensures a sense of openness.
Finally we take a peek at the new two storey building that adds valuable living space and bedrooms. This structure is clad in oak to match with the existing agricultural elements on the property, and the red brick adds a classic sense of traditionalism, with a modern touch. Heritage style windows have been employed for the top floor of the dwelling, letting in light without looking out of place. There is a paved outdoor space, with bi-fold doors to maximise light and fresh air.
