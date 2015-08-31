A modern farmer's home

With a project value of £1million, it is easy to see how this stunning property has been converted into a comfortable, and modern family residence. The brief was simple, convert the existing agricultural barns into a stylish 21st century dwelling, and construct a new two storey structure with glass link. Located within an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty to the North of Andover, the architects at Studio Four, were faced with tough planning regulations when converting the existing agricultural barns. However the project begun on site in December 2013, and was completed in 2014.

Today we are lucky enough to take a tour through this sophisticated and striking property. Check out the images below, and get a little inspiration for your next home rebuild, refurbishment, or renovation.