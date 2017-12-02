​6 bright ideas for your living room

The modern-day living room is privy to many different activities, from hosting teatime and socialising with family members to lazily lounging on the sofa with a good book or while watching television. But since this is such a social space, it needs to have a certain look and ambience about it to make it seem welcoming to others – and therein lies a few tips and tricks that you need to remember when it comes to furniture, décor, colours, patterns and a few other elements.
Let’s scope out some easy ways in which your living room can become the brightest, visually friendliest space in your entire house.
Don’t let your garden or patio scoop up all the sunlight – a generous window or glass door can do wonders for your interiors’ lighting levels, not to mention views.
Thus, if at all possible, add in a beautiful window to increase your living room’s lighting and make it look bigger.
Colourful accents are just what you need to flaunt a cheery, welcoming vibe in your living room. Scatter cushions, sofas, rugs… these can all complement the overall look of your living room while setting up a certain ambience via their hues and patterns.
And don’t leave out those walls – a nice focal wall can go a long way in enhancing your living room’s colour palette.
Choosing the right furniture is not only a matter of personal taste, but also functionality regarding your room’s size. There needs to be adequate legroom for moving about, otherwise what’s the point of having a living room with beautiful sofas and stunning side tables?
For smaller living rooms, opt for flat furniture pieces and/or transparent materials like glass or acrylic.
Just about any surface in your living room can flaunt a beautiful pattern (whether it’s the chevron of those throw pillows, the damask on the wallpaper, or simply the timber panelling of the fireplace), but be careful not to go overboard. Those busy little motifs can visually close in a space, which is the opposite of what we want to achieve.
Always let your patterns take up the littlest space in any room.
Fabrics, woods, plants… there are so many different textures to play with, and like patterns, some thought needs to go into which ones you pick for your room.
A fabric runner on a coffee table, for instance, draws the attention towards it, as those cotton textures (for example) contrast with the surfaces of the table.
Decide where you want the attention in your living room to be, and decorate accordingly.
Tiled walls, for example, are big in bathrooms, but nobody is saying that you can’t include them in your modern living room. Just be careful not to mix and match too many different materials (just like patterns and textures), as the end results will be too busy on the eye.
A beautiful hardwood floor already stands out prominently, which means you don’t really need to opt for much more eye-catching fixtures on your walls.
Don’t miss these 6 tricks to always keep your living room neat and tidy!