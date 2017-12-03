Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​Beautiful alternatives to the classic bathroom tile

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Penthouse, HONEYandSPICE innenarchitektur + design HONEYandSPICE innenarchitektur + design Modern bathroom
Loading admin actions …

It’s been quite a while since the bathroom was seen as the ‘hidden’ space in a house; true, it still possesses a certain privacy about it (for reasons which are clear to all), yet it’s become known as a more open space these days, especially when it comes to its style and design.

Think about it: you want your bathroom to be welcoming, not only for you but also your guests. And that dictates a certain look that needs to be followed. But before you roll your eyes about the done-to-death tile designs styling up countless bathrooms worldwide, let’s consider a few other alternatives that can also make any bathroom look like quite the chic space…

1. Concrete

Penthouse, HONEYandSPICE innenarchitektur + design HONEYandSPICE innenarchitektur + design Modern bathroom
HONEYandSPICE innenarchitektur + design

HONEYandSPICE innenarchitektur + design
HONEYandSPICE innenarchitektur + design
HONEYandSPICE innenarchitektur + design

The industrial look is the future, according to those in the know. And concrete rules supreme in the category of materials.

Just look at the unique style that concrete conjures up here. It’s elegance meets raw simplicity, and it goes so well with any additional colours and finishes.

2. Glass bricks

Totalsanierung und Neustrukturierung Einfamilienhaus, von Mann Architektur GmbH von Mann Architektur GmbH Modern bathroom
von Mann Architektur GmbH

von Mann Architektur GmbH
von Mann Architektur GmbH
von Mann Architektur GmbH

Used by many designers and architects as space separators in open-plan layouts, glass bricks ensure an opaqueness styled up in colour and pattern. And let’s not forget about the magic that happens once light hits those smooth surfaces and the dazzle is bounced around the room.

3. Natural stone

Haus R - Massivbau in Wegberg, Architektur Jansen Architektur Jansen Minimalist bathroom
Architektur Jansen

Architektur Jansen
Architektur Jansen
Architektur Jansen

Take the natural splendour of concrete and put a more stylish spin on it – that’s what you get with natural stone, which is available in numerous finishes, textures and colours to peacefully co-exist with any other materials. 

Let’s see how to go about Using natural stone on walls.

4. Pebble mosaics

Haus auf Sylt III, SALLIER WOHNEN SYLT SALLIER WOHNEN SYLT Country style bathroom
SALLIER WOHNEN SYLT

SALLIER WOHNEN SYLT
SALLIER WOHNEN SYLT
SALLIER WOHNEN SYLT

Definitely an option that will give a space a unique and unexpected focal point. Pebble mosaics are quite popular in the southern parts of Europe where they decorate numerous exterior surfaces, yet now they’re (rightfully) finding their way indoors. 

Look at the striking effect achieved by styling up this backsplash and part of the shower wall in matching pebble mosaics.

5. Mediterranean tiles

Badezimmer Articima Zementfliesen, Articima Zementfliesen Articima Zementfliesen Classic style bathroom
Articima Zementfliesen

Articima Zementfliesen
Articima Zementfliesen
Articima Zementfliesen

Mexican, Spanish, Tunisian… these beauties have numerous names, yet their eye-catching effect is one and the same. Morocco first realised the style power of these colourful and patterned tiles, yet it’s been a while since this option has travelled across the globe to style up numerous spaces and surfaces, like kitchen backsplashes, hallway floors… and now bathrooms, too.

6. Black is back

Hotelsuite, Hessen, Germany, Insight Vision GmbH Insight Vision GmbH Modern bathroom
Insight Vision GmbH

Insight Vision GmbH
Insight Vision GmbH
Insight Vision GmbH

Regardless of the material (stone, brick, glass, etc.), think dark and bold hues to give your bathroom a cutting-edge look. But be careful to include a few other hues to break that dark monotony just a tad, as shown in this super modern example above. 

And paired with the right finishes and lighting fixtures, your dark bathroom can become the most stylish space in your entire home. 

Next up on our viewing list – see these 12 amazing bathrooms; one for each zodiac sign!

These tips will guarantee you a more relaxing bedroom
Which of these materials are you considering for your bathroom’s new look?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks