​Beautiful alternatives to the classic bathroom tile

It’s been quite a while since the bathroom was seen as the ‘hidden’ space in a house; true, it still possesses a certain privacy about it (for reasons which are clear to all), yet it’s become known as a more open space these days, especially when it comes to its style and design.

Think about it: you want your bathroom to be welcoming, not only for you but also your guests. And that dictates a certain look that needs to be followed. But before you roll your eyes about the done-to-death tile designs styling up countless bathrooms worldwide, let’s consider a few other alternatives that can also make any bathroom look like quite the chic space…