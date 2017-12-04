​6 brilliant bed frames for a unique bedroom

Thanks to clever designers thinking out of the box, there are numerous choices when it comes to furniture and décor pieces – sofas, tables, wall-art items, lighting fixtures… these are all available in numerous styles and designs (not to mention colours, sizes and textures), ensuring a tailor-made look for your space, regardless of personal preference.

Today we want to take a look at the bedroom and, more specifically, its main piece: the bed. And if you thought that the classic double- bed frame is your only option for giving your bed a stylish look, then consider this article tailor-made for you.