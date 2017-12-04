Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​6 brilliant bed frames for a unique bedroom

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Bambusmöbel, Rattania GmbH Rattania GmbH BedroomBeds & headboards
Loading admin actions …

Thanks to clever designers thinking out of the box, there are numerous choices when it comes to furniture and décor pieces – sofas, tables, wall-art items, lighting fixtures… these are all available in numerous styles and designs (not to mention colours, sizes and textures), ensuring a tailor-made look for your space, regardless of personal preference.

Today we want to take a look at the bedroom and, more specifically, its main piece: the bed. And if you thought that the classic double- bed frame is your only option for giving your bed a stylish look, then consider this article tailor-made for you.

1. Beds with built-in bookcases for storage look both elegant and practical.

Bambusmöbel, Rattania GmbH Rattania GmbH BedroomBeds & headboards
Rattania GmbH

Rattania GmbH
Rattania GmbH
Rattania GmbH

2. Who knew a cardboard-based bed could flaunt such a unique look?

homify Boys Bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

3. Need to save up on floor space (or just feel like hanging around)? Then consider this exceptional example.

Departamento en el centro de la ciudad, amiko espacios amiko espacios BedroomBeds & headboards
amiko espacios

amiko espacios
amiko espacios
amiko espacios

4. Wooden pallets can be customised to make just about any furniture piece imaginable, and that includes a stylish bed.

Möbel aus Paletten, Gerner Logistik und Paletten Gerner Logistik und Paletten BedroomBeds & headboards
Gerner Logistik und Paletten

Gerner Logistik und Paletten
Gerner Logistik und Paletten
Gerner Logistik und Paletten

5. Think that rectangle is your only choice for beds’ shapes? Think again…

Brick House, Wada, iSTUDIO Architecture iSTUDIO Architecture Tropical style bedroom
iSTUDIO Architecture

iSTUDIO Architecture
iSTUDIO Architecture
iSTUDIO Architecture

6. There’s a reason why folding beds have been popular in small spaces for so long – because they work!

Das schmalste Haus von Köln, Radius Design Radius Design Modern style bedroom
Radius Design

Radius Design
Radius Design
Radius Design

Continuing with our ‘styling up your bedroom’ theme, let’s look at Bedroom Chairs.

​6 ways to give your home a cosier look
Which of these unique bed frames would you choose?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks