​Kitchen setup: what do you need?

So, you’ve just moved into your new home/apartment and you’re busy sorting it out to add both style and functionality to your space. How do you approach your kitchen?

And here we ask that you forget about those ‘want’ elements like coffee grinders, pizza cutters, smoothie makers and what not, and instead focus on the ‘need’ factors.

Remember that it needs to be functional (it is, after all, where you will be cooking a myriad of dishes for both yourself and guests), practical and welcoming, seeing as the modern-day kitchen is known as one of the prime socialising spaces in any home.

So, what does our kitchen for the modern-day man (and woman) require?