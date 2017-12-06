How to do your own staircase maintenance

Treads and risers are usually wedged tightly in position; however, it can happen that the wedges loosen so the stair moves and creaks. Should this be the case in your house, carefully check all the stairs, and carry out any repairs necessary, from below the stairs if possible, or from above if not.

If the treads or risers split, they can be replaced in an open-string staircase. Remove the balusters and the fasteners from the damaged tread or riser (fasteners are under the stairs). Slide out the broken part and use it as a template to cut a new one. Slip the new part into place and replace the fasteners and balusters. We firmly recommend that you ask a professional to help replace treads or risers into a closed-string staircase.

If the nosing of a tread is damaged, it can often be fixed without removing the whole tread. Cut away the damaged area and use it as a template to cut a new section. Then glue and screw the patch in place. This method is very similar to that used for window sills.