7 ways to reduce your electricity bills

Finally, we are all so accustomed to leaving electricals on standby that we think nothing of it, but electricity costs are racking up every time we do it. It takes one second to just flick a switch at the wall, but it's a great habit to get into. The only things that should be switched on at night, really, should be your fridge and freezer and any appliances that have been programmed to run on a cheaper electricity tariff.

