​47 rustic kitchens to fall in love with

We all know the appeal of an adequately designed rustic space, whether it’s a bedroom, living room or patio. Defined, the rustic style places emphasis on rugged, natural beauty. It embraces nature-inspired textures, warm and earthy colours, and an unpretentious, organic warmth.

With rustic beauty, what you see is truly what you get.

Today we want to focus on the heart of the home and see what the rustic style can do for a kitchen; how it can infiltrate its walls, spread along its countertops, and combine all its characteristics in a charming embrace that’s simultaneously eye-catching and humble.

And for that, we have the perfect 47 examples in mind…