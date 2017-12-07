Your browser is out-of-date.

​47 rustic kitchens to fall in love with

Johannes van Graan
CASA DECOR MADRID 2016, DEULONDER arquitectura domestica DEULONDER arquitectura domestica Rustic style kitchen White
We all know the appeal of an adequately designed rustic space, whether it’s a bedroomliving room or patio. Defined, the rustic style places emphasis on rugged, natural beauty. It embraces nature-inspired textures, warm and earthy colours, and an unpretentious, organic warmth. 

With rustic beauty, what you see is truly what you get. 

Today we want to focus on the heart of the home and see what the rustic style can do for a kitchen; how it can infiltrate its walls, spread along its countertops, and combine all its characteristics in a charming embrace that’s simultaneously eye-catching and humble. 

And for that, we have the perfect 47 examples in mind…

3

Tres espacios en uno: cocina, lavadero y planchador, DEULONDER arquitectura domestica DEULONDER arquitectura domestica Rustic style kitchen White
DEULONDER arquitectura domestica

DEULONDER arquitectura domestica
DEULONDER arquitectura domestica
DEULONDER arquitectura domestica

1

Proyecto decoración de un txoko tradicional en Getxo., Urbana Interiorismo Urbana Interiorismo Rustic style kitchen
Urbana Interiorismo

Urbana Interiorismo
Urbana Interiorismo
Urbana Interiorismo

2

Casa de campo en Galicia, Oito Interiores Oito Interiores Country style kitchen
Oito Interiores

Oito Interiores
Oito Interiores
Oito Interiores

13

LUMINOSA COCINA DE AIRE SEÑORIAL, DEULONDER arquitectura domestica DEULONDER arquitectura domestica Classic style kitchen Wood White
DEULONDER arquitectura domestica

DEULONDER arquitectura domestica
DEULONDER arquitectura domestica
DEULONDER arquitectura domestica

4

Cocina de diseño atemporal, DEULONDER arquitectura domestica DEULONDER arquitectura domestica Eclectic style kitchen White
DEULONDER arquitectura domestica

DEULONDER arquitectura domestica
DEULONDER arquitectura domestica
DEULONDER arquitectura domestica

5

rehabilitación casa en Barcelona, GPA Gestión de Proyectos Arquitectónicos ]gpa[® GPA Gestión de Proyectos Arquitectónicos ]gpa[® Mediterranean style kitchen
GPA Gestión de Proyectos Arquitectónicos ]gpa[®

GPA Gestión de Proyectos Arquitectónicos ]gpa[®
GPA Gestión de Proyectos Arquitectónicos ]gpa[®
GPA Gestión de Proyectos Arquitectónicos ]gpa[®

6

Recuperando el valor de lo antiguo, hoy, DEULONDER arquitectura domestica DEULONDER arquitectura domestica Classic style kitchen White
DEULONDER arquitectura domestica

DEULONDER arquitectura domestica
DEULONDER arquitectura domestica
DEULONDER arquitectura domestica

7

homify Scandinavian style kitchen Ceramic
homify

homify
homify
homify

8

Hexatile, Equipe Ceramicas Equipe Ceramicas Rustic style kitchen
Equipe Ceramicas

Equipe Ceramicas
Equipe Ceramicas
Equipe Ceramicas

9

Palazzo a Siena, respirando aria medioevale, Agenzia Immobiliare Ulivieri dei fratelli Ulivieri s.a.s. Agenzia Immobiliare Ulivieri dei fratelli Ulivieri s.a.s. Modern kitchen
Agenzia Immobiliare Ulivieri dei fratelli Ulivieri s.a.s.

Agenzia Immobiliare Ulivieri dei fratelli Ulivieri s.a.s.
Agenzia Immobiliare Ulivieri dei fratelli Ulivieri s.a.s.
Agenzia Immobiliare Ulivieri dei fratelli Ulivieri s.a.s.

10

Apartamento Calatrava 1, StudioBMK StudioBMK Scandinavian style kitchen
StudioBMK

StudioBMK
StudioBMK
StudioBMK

11

Crespià, Dröm Living Dröm Living Scandinavian style kitchen
Dröm Living

Dröm Living
Dröm Living
Dröm Living

12

CASA DECOR MADRID 2016, DEULONDER arquitectura domestica DEULONDER arquitectura domestica Rustic style kitchen White
DEULONDER arquitectura domestica

DEULONDER arquitectura domestica
DEULONDER arquitectura domestica
DEULONDER arquitectura domestica

14

PROMOCIÓN 4 LOFTS , Lara Pujol | Interiorismo & Proyectos de diseño Lara Pujol | Interiorismo & Proyectos de diseño Mediterranean style kitchen
Lara Pujol | Interiorismo & Proyectos de diseño

Lara Pujol | Interiorismo & Proyectos de diseño
Lara Pujol | Interiorismo &amp; Proyectos de diseño
Lara Pujol | Interiorismo & Proyectos de diseño

15

CASA DECOR MADRID 2016, DEULONDER arquitectura domestica DEULONDER arquitectura domestica Rustic style kitchen White
DEULONDER arquitectura domestica

DEULONDER arquitectura domestica
DEULONDER arquitectura domestica
DEULONDER arquitectura domestica

16

ALQUILER DE CASA EN EL EMPORDA CON MUCHO ENCANTO , decoradora JUDITH FARRAN , Home Deco Decoración Home Deco Decoración Rustic style kitchen
Home Deco Decoración

Home Deco Decoración
Home Deco Decoración
Home Deco Decoración

17

Reforma y ampliación de Casa Payesa en Ibiza, Ivan Torres Architects Ivan Torres Architects Rustic style kitchen
Ivan Torres Architects

Ivan Torres Architects
Ivan Torres Architects
Ivan Torres Architects

18

La casa de Karen, FGMarquitecto FGMarquitecto Rustic style kitchen
FGMarquitecto

FGMarquitecto
FGMarquitecto
FGMarquitecto

19

GRAND CHALET GRANDES JORASSES, Au Coeur de Neiges Au Coeur de Neiges Rustic style kitchen
Au Coeur de Neiges

Au Coeur de Neiges
Au Coeur de Neiges
Au Coeur de Neiges

20

Fig Tree Cottage, CCD Architects CCD Architects Rustic style kitchen
CCD Architects

Fig Tree Cottage

CCD Architects
CCD Architects
CCD Architects

21

Old wine factory and farm, Espacios y Luz Fotografía Espacios y Luz Fotografía Rustic style kitchen
Espacios y Luz Fotografía

Espacios y Luz Fotografía
Espacios y Luz Fotografía
Espacios y Luz Fotografía

22

Cocina con comedor, Conarte cocinas Conarte cocinas Rustic style kitchen
Conarte cocinas

Conarte cocinas
Conarte cocinas
Conarte cocinas

23

Campos do Jordão, Liliana Zenaro Interiores Liliana Zenaro Interiores Rustic style kitchen
Liliana Zenaro Interiores

Liliana Zenaro Interiores
Liliana Zenaro Interiores
Liliana Zenaro Interiores

24

Casa ReFit, Ferraro Habitat Ferraro Habitat Rustic style kitchen
Ferraro Habitat

Ferraro Habitat
Ferraro Habitat
Ferraro Habitat

25

Casa 581, Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design Rustic style kitchen Solid Wood Wood effect
Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design

Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design
Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte &amp; Design
Patrícia Azoni Arquitetura + Arte & Design

26

Kuchnia "Sielska z lawendami", "Rustykalnia" Sztuka Wnętrza 'Rustykalnia' Sztuka Wnętrza Rustic style kitchen
"Rustykalnia" Sztuka Wnętrza

"Rustykalnia" Sztuka Wnętrza
<q class='-first'>Rustykalnia</q> Sztuka Wnętrza
"Rustykalnia" Sztuka Wnętrza

27

La casa de Tere y Miguel, FGMarquitecto FGMarquitecto Rustic style kitchen
FGMarquitecto

FGMarquitecto
FGMarquitecto
FGMarquitecto

28

NOSTRE REALIZZAZIONI - cucine in muratura/taverne, SALM Caminetti SALM Caminetti Rustic style kitchen Marble
SALM Caminetti

SALM Caminetti
SALM Caminetti
SALM Caminetti

29

W10 Kitchen by British Standard British Standard by Plain English Rustic style kitchen Wood Black
British Standard by Plain English

W10 Kitchen by British Standard

British Standard by Plain English
British Standard by Plain English
British Standard by Plain English

30

Mélange entre tradition et modernité, Jeux de Lumière Jeux de Lumière Rustic style kitchen
Jeux de Lumière

Jeux de Lumière
Jeux de Lumière
Jeux de Lumière

31

Abitazione ristrutturata in stile rustico/moderno, Nadia Moretti Nadia Moretti Rustic style kitchen
Nadia Moretti

Nadia Moretti
Nadia Moretti
Nadia Moretti

32

Загородный дом в скандинавском стиле, COUTURE INTERIORS COUTURE INTERIORS Rustic style kitchen
COUTURE INTERIORS

COUTURE INTERIORS
COUTURE INTERIORS
COUTURE INTERIORS

33

Our Portfolio, DiagrammaStudio DiagrammaStudio Rustic style kitchen Wood Beige
DiagrammaStudio

DiagrammaStudio
DiagrammaStudio
DiagrammaStudio

34

homify Rustic style kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

35

DOM W CZĘSTOCHOWIE , grupa KMK sp. z o.o grupa KMK sp. z o.o Rustic style kitchen
grupa KMK sp. z o.o

grupa KMK sp. z o.o
grupa KMK sp. z o.o
grupa KMK sp. z o.o

36

APARTAMENTO FO, Studio Boscardin.Corsi Arquitetura Studio Boscardin.Corsi Arquitetura Rustic style kitchen
Studio Boscardin.Corsi Arquitetura

Studio Boscardin.Corsi Arquitetura
Studio Boscardin.Corsi Arquitetura
Studio Boscardin.Corsi Arquitetura

37

Breakfast is on the table, 3DYpslon 3DYpslon Rustic style kitchen Brown
3DYpslon

3DYpslon
3DYpslon
3DYpslon

38

KUCHNIA RUSTYKALNA - PODŁOGI I ŚCIANY Z ORYGINALNYCH 100 LETNICH MATERIAŁÓW OD KAMSTAR., Kamstar Krzysztof Fertała Kamstar Krzysztof Fertała Rustic style kitchen
Kamstar Krzysztof Fertała

Kamstar Krzysztof Fertała
Kamstar Krzysztof Fertała
Kamstar Krzysztof Fertała

39

BJN, Och_Ach_Concept Och_Ach_Concept Rustic style kitchen
Och_Ach_Concept

Och_Ach_Concept
Och_Ach_Concept
Och_Ach_Concept

40

89 metrowy dom k. Warszawy, dziurdziaprojekt dziurdziaprojekt Rustic style kitchen Wood
dziurdziaprojekt

dziurdziaprojekt
dziurdziaprojekt
dziurdziaprojekt

41

Очарование старой Москвы, Порядок вещей - дизайн-бюро Порядок вещей - дизайн-бюро Rustic style kitchen
Порядок вещей - дизайн-бюро

Порядок вещей - дизайн-бюро
Порядок вещей—дизайн-бюро
Порядок вещей - дизайн-бюро

42

Haus K., Architekturbüro Riek Architekturbüro Riek Rustic style kitchen
Architekturbüro Riek

Architekturbüro Riek
Architekturbüro Riek
Architekturbüro Riek

43

Maison dans l'Essonne, Sandra Dages Sandra Dages Rustic style kitchen
Sandra Dages

Sandra Dages
Sandra Dages
Sandra Dages

44

Мед и пламя, rudakova.ru rudakova.ru Rustic style kitchen Engineered Wood Wood effect
rudakova.ru

rudakova.ru
rudakova.ru
rudakova.ru

45

Dom jednorodzinny pod lasem. Kuchnia, HOLADOM Ewa Korolczuk Studio Architektury i Wnętrz HOLADOM Ewa Korolczuk Studio Architektury i Wnętrz Rustic style kitchen
HOLADOM Ewa Korolczuk Studio Architektury i Wnętrz

HOLADOM Ewa Korolczuk Studio Architektury i Wnętrz
HOLADOM Ewa Korolczuk Studio Architektury i Wnętrz
HOLADOM Ewa Korolczuk Studio Architektury i Wnętrz

46

Cucina rustica con lavello e piano cucina in pietra, CusenzaMarmi CusenzaMarmi Rustic style kitchen Marble Grey
CusenzaMarmi

CusenzaMarmi
CusenzaMarmi
CusenzaMarmi

47

CASA RUSTICA/RAFFINATA, STUDIO ABACUS di BOTTEON arch. PIER PAOLO STUDIO ABACUS di BOTTEON arch. PIER PAOLO Rustic style kitchen
STUDIO ABACUS di BOTTEON arch. PIER PAOLO

STUDIO ABACUS di BOTTEON arch. PIER PAOLO
STUDIO ABACUS di BOTTEON arch. PIER PAOLO
STUDIO ABACUS di BOTTEON arch. PIER PAOLO

From inside to outside, let’s check out 5 tips for creating a rustic garden.

How to do your own staircase maintenance
Which elements inspired you most out of these rustic kitchens?

