A modern family home that will make your jaw drop

Johannes van Graan
Eclectic style living room
Our newest homify 360° discovery comes from Lisbon, Portugal, where interior design firm Clint Lewis Designs is providing us with heaps of inspiration from their portfolio.

Imagine modern designs mixed with classic touches and finishes, earthy colour schemes making décor pieces of fiery hues coming to life, and spacious rooms (such as living rooms, dining areas, kitchens, etc.) flaunting ample legroom and the appropriate amount of furnishings without seeming too vast or empty.

Let’s get inspired with these eye-catching designs from his various projects.

A grand focal piece

Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs






It’s not that easy to make a staircase become a grand décor piece, yet here it was achieved quite stunningly via the right style, material and colours. See how that wooden hand railing adds some glimmer with its polished look, neatly complementing the steps.

An earthy look

Modern living room






This open-plan living room is serious about catching attention. If you don’t notice the timber, circular coffee tables neatly anchoring the seating space, then your attention must be fixed on the dark-hued, metal fireplace becoming one of the more prominent pieces in this space.

Otherwise you could just be checking out those snow-white ceiling beams, or the glimmering Scandinavian-style dining chairs in the background…

Monochrome magic

Eclectic style kitchen






If there’s one kitchen that can convince one to stay away from vibrant colours and return to a more classy, monochrome look, then it’s this one! Those white cabinets and walls contrast quite perfectly with the dark spots scattered about here and there (most notably in certain appliances and the dining chairs), not to mention the warmth radiating from that wooden dining table.

The sleek sleeping space

Eclectic style bedroom






How’s this for a modern bedroom? That lighting design flaunts quite the innovative look without making the room seem too futuristic – it fits in perfectly with the graceful modern style of today. 

Let’s gather more inspiration with some of his other works!

Modern bathroom






Modern bathroom






Eclectic style living room






Modern kitchen






Eclectic style dining room






Classic style bedroom






Next up on our “must view” list: An apartment that makes art a top priority.

Share your thoughts on these designs in our comments section, below!

