A modern family home that will make your jaw drop

Our newest homify 360° discovery comes from Lisbon, Portugal, where interior design firm Clint Lewis Designs is providing us with heaps of inspiration from their portfolio.

Imagine modern designs mixed with classic touches and finishes, earthy colour schemes making décor pieces of fiery hues coming to life, and spacious rooms (such as living rooms, dining areas, kitchens, etc.) flaunting ample legroom and the appropriate amount of furnishings without seeming too vast or empty.

Let’s get inspired with these eye-catching designs from his various projects.