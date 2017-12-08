​Before and after: The surprising renovation of a drab house

Living in an attractive environment can’t be that enjoyable if your house/home stands out for all the wrong reasons, right? Today’s ‘before and after’ piece takes a look at a family home situated in the picturesque Hellendoorn of Holland, that required a bit of an update to make it fit in more with its beautiful surroundings.

And it’s clear that some major work went into this renovation, as the structure is virtually unrecognisable post-makeover.

Let’s take a look…