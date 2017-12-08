Your browser is out-of-date.

​Before and after: The surprising renovation of a drab house

Loading admin actions …

Living in an attractive environment can’t be that enjoyable if your house/home stands out for all the wrong reasons, right? Today’s ‘before and after’ piece takes a look at a family home situated in the picturesque Hellendoorn of Holland, that required a bit of an update to make it fit in more with its beautiful surroundings. 

And it’s clear that some major work went into this renovation, as the structure is virtually unrecognisable post-makeover.

Let’s take a look…

Before: The old house

It’s quite clear that the house was a bit dull before the project started (hence the reason for the makeover). Although it presented decent size and a beautiful setting (that lush garden really is a blessing), its inhabitants (rightfully) felt that they deserved better…

After: The new house

Simply miraculous! The entire façade has undergone a complete transformation, making the house look so fresh and classic with its new look and colours.

Even the garden underwent some major trimming, going from ‘lush yet still pretty’ to ‘perfectly manicured’!

The front of the house

But it’s the house’s front side that really takes breaths away – not only did it get a new splash of white paint (amongst other things), but the super contemporary structure on the right (with all the glass) definitely elevates the entire house to stardom status.

Such a pretty picture

Isn’t it amazing how this house seems to change depending on your point of view? Standing directly in front of it, aiming at the front door, gives this view of a sea of flowers in the front yard, thereby making the modern structure appear slightly more traditional – even classic. 

Most certainly a charming new look for a family home that can inspire all!

For another makeover marvel, have a look at Before and After: Magic Garden Tricks.

Love it or loathe it – what do you think of this house’s new look?

