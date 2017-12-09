​The glamorous American-style apartment

If you’ve got it, why not flaunt it? That is definitely true with most things and also seems to be the motto of our newest homify 360° gem: the interior spaces of a super roomy apartment done up in a glitzy manner that speaks of modern style gone eclectic.

We’re talking dazzling finishes (yet not too bright), cushy textiles and sofas (but which still portray a sense of elegance), and a colour scheme that shows how the right shade of blue (and cream and grey and white) can make all the difference in the world.

Kiev-based experts Space Options are the pros in charge of this discovery, so let’s see what they’re capable of…