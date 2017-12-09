​The glamorous American-style apartment

If you’ve got it, why not flaunt it? That is definitely true with most things and also seems to be the motto of our newest homify 360° gem: the interior spaces of a super roomy apartment done up in a glitzy manner that speaks of modern style gone eclectic.
We’re talking dazzling finishes (yet not too bright), cushy textiles and sofas (but which still portray a sense of elegance), and a colour scheme that shows how the right shade of blue (and cream and grey and white) can make all the difference in the world.
Kiev-based experts Space Options are the pros in charge of this discovery, so let’s see what they’re capable of…
We kick this one off in the living room, where a generous dose of incoming natural light adds extra shine to an already immaculate space. Notice how that L-shape sofa not only neatly grounds the seating area, but also separates it from the rest of the open-plan room.
That sapphire blue we met in the living room makes a welcome return here in the kitchen (and you’ll be seeing it again!), adding some style to two of the upholstered stools that neatly frame the island, turning it into one of the most elegant informal dining spaces we’ve ever seen.
And to each his own, but what stands out here for us is that prominent backsplash with its tiled patterns and array of ocean blues, ensuring a slight nautical vibe for this culinary corner.
The sleek style continues into the main bedroom, where mirrors, stainless steel and golden finishes do what they do best: add visual spaciousness (and sophistication) and help bounce incoming light around the room.
An informal little office area / makeup corner shares its space with the bedroom – just small enough so that it doesn’t impact the style and serenity of the room’s glamour.
And just in case you haven’t stared at this project for long enough, take a look at some more images that speak of this delightful design.
We think this is an appropriate time to discover How to personalise your home via colours.