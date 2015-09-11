Functional-Folding Doors

Doors act as a functional tool. They give us privacy and they act as a divider between rooms. They come in a vast variety of forms, made with different materials and in lots of colours. They do not just serve these basic functions, but they can have style too.

Doors can be made from many materials and allow for light to filter through into any internal space. They also fold away into each other and provide space-saving solutions for those hard to design interiors, whilst still looking good. Here are a few examples to show you how flexible and stylish, folding doors can be for your home.