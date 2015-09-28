Beautiful decking

Large or small gardens are wonderful! Decking isn't to everyone's taste but it is certainly a feature loved and used by many people to enhance their home and make them more user-friendly. Primarily, decking helps segment a garden so they can be used for different activities, such as al fresco dining or a play area for children. Below, you will find some decking options that may prove inspiring for your home!
Designed by Millenium Interior Designers, this decking provides a very separate area from the rest of the garden. This decking isn't raised like a lot of decking is. It shows us that we don't need to have it as a raised area to make it separate. There is a visual and physical barrier between the decking and the grass area, not only the wood, but the fact that the decking is framed also. This timber is very durable and designed for outdoor living. This sort of decking is perfect for a flat or a bungalow where a raised decking is not needed.
This image shows Garapa decking and we think it looks great. Raised up to create a magnificent surround, it helps give a large outdoor area to this home. It has a distinctive darker colour that helps it visually be a separate area from the bricked sections. It is somewhere that makes dining out possible. The fact that decking is light and flexible mean that raising it up to a second story is not as difficult as it may seem. It is a very affordable option.
Decking doesn't always have to be a cheaper option. If you want a little touch of luxury, this Ipe hardwood decking is certainly an option worth considering. Made with real hardwood we think it looks wonderful on this roof terrace. It makes this dining area feel like it should be inside, when clearly it is outside. The furniture compliments the wood really well, and it is the perfect area for entraining.
If you have a basement flat or home, and a very limited outside space, it doesn't mean you can't have decking. These boards are beautiful dark wood and really compliment the white walls that surround them. This is a very small space and there is no need to leave it unused. With a small table and a couple of chairs, there is no reason at all that you can't utilise every inch of it.
We have shown decking boards in a variety of shades. The truth is, you can make your decking any colour you like by simply sanding and staining it. We love this decking in particular because it has a real sense of outdoor space to it. The green surrounding it looks fabulous and the spiral staircase leading to it is very stunning. The furniture is a mix of light and dark, both complimenting the wood. It is a lovely garden area to relax in.
Dark wood encased in a white surround just makes us think of the Mediterranean. Everything about this image looks warm and inviting. From the blue sky to the orange glow of the decking, it is somewhere you would want to sit. Built onto a roof, no garden was needed, but one was certainly created. The decking here helps create a large outdoor space and separate areas within itself. The slightly raised platform is an area to itself, due to the height difference, and it breaks up the space visually.
Decking boards do not have to be exclusive. We like this image because it uses mixed medium to get this effect. There is a use of wood and stone that works very well in separating the space. The overall effect is a garden that is minimalist and low maintenance. The wood and the plants keep that sense of the outdoors, while the bench helps it feel like somewhere linked to the inside.
A roof deck is a fairly common idea in urban and city areas. For obvious reasons, it is a space saver and space creator. If you have no outside space, a roof deck is one way to create one. These decking boards look brilliant and create a lovely textured effect. The light orange colour makes the area feel warm and welcoming. Your friends would certainly want to enjoy an evening here.
A raised deck is very common too. The joy if it means that even if the ground is uneven, a deck can be built onto it. In this image you can see the steps up to the decking. These help it become separate from the rest of the garden and you feel it as you walk to the dining table. This deck has a fence around it, creating a barrier to close it off. Instead of a solid barrier, the owners have opted for one that allows you to see through it and light to flow in.
Imagine sitting here with the sun facing you as you watch the fish swim peacefully in the pond. The position of a deck is important. You don't want to put decking anywhere that will lose the sun quickly. This light wood decking looks lovely here. It looks like it has been positioned to catch as much sunlight as possible and it works very well. It looks quintessentially English.