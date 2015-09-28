Beautiful decking

A raised deck is very common too. The joy if it means that even if the ground is uneven, a deck can be built onto it. In this image you can see the steps up to the decking. These help it become separate from the rest of the garden and you feel it as you walk to the dining table. This deck has a fence around it, creating a barrier to close it off. Instead of a solid barrier, the owners have opted for one that allows you to see through it and light to flow in.