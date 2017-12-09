​20 unique staircase designs

Staircases have quite a lot of responsibility – in addition to allowing us to travel upstairs (and back down), they also need to ensure adequate support and safety when being used. And let’s not forget that staircases can also become prime décor pieces, meaning they also have the burden of needing to look super stunning at all times!

Fortunately, clever designers have treated us mere mortals to a world of fabulous staircase designs (in a range of styles, from modern and minimalist to rustic and eclectic/quirky), meaning it’s a matter of simply choosing which one best suits your personal style and fits in perfectly with your interiors.

Let’s be inspired with these 20 super exceptional staircase designs (floating steps, staircases that light up, and spiral styles seemingly rising out of the floor are just some of the examples we’re about to discover), showing us just how versatile the regular old staircase can be…