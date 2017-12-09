Your browser is out-of-date.

​20 unique staircase designs

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Casa Provenza , BANG arquitectura BANG arquitectura Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Staircases have quite a lot of responsibility – in addition to allowing us to travel upstairs (and back down), they also need to ensure adequate support and safety when being used. And let’s not forget that staircases can also become prime décor pieces, meaning they also have the burden of needing to look super stunning at all times!

Fortunately, clever designers have treated us mere mortals to a world of fabulous staircase designs (in a range of styles, from modern and minimalist to rustic and eclectic/quirky), meaning it’s a matter of simply choosing which one best suits your personal style and fits in perfectly with your interiors.

Let’s be inspired with these 20 super exceptional staircase designs (floating steps, staircases that light up, and spiral styles seemingly rising out of the floor are just some of the examples we’re about to discover), showing us just how versatile the regular old staircase can be…

1

Dom w Gorzowie, STRUKTURA Łukasz Lewandowski STRUKTURA Łukasz Lewandowski Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
2

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
3

Casas Apareadas, Estudio A+3 Estudio A+3 Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
4

DI - Escalera en incienzo, Estudio .m Estudio .m Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
5

Proyectos de interiorismo varios , estudio 60/75 estudio 60/75 Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Proyectos de interiorismo varios

6

Proyectos de interiorismo varios , estudio 60/75 estudio 60/75 Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Proyectos de interiorismo varios

7

Trap in metaal met houten afwerking Feral Group Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Engineered Wood Black
Trap in metaal met houten afwerking

8

House in Kloof Road , Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Nico Van Der Meulen Architects Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
House in Kloof Road

9

T House, Atelier Boronski Atelier Boronski Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
T House

10

Raumspartreppe Rösrath, lifestyle-treppen.de lifestyle-treppen.de Modern corridor, hallway & stairs Wood White
11

Structural glass stairs for residential project, Siller Treppen/Stairs/Scale Siller Treppen/Stairs/Scale Stairs Glass Transparent
Structural glass stairs for residential project

12

Casa Xomalli, DMP Arquitectura DMP Arquitectura Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
13

Apartamento de 40m2 en el Raval de Barcelona, Dolmen Serveis i Projectes SL Dolmen Serveis i Projectes SL Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
14

Princes Way, Frost Architects Ltd Frost Architects Ltd Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Princes Way

15

homify Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs White
16

Casa Provenza , BANG arquitectura BANG arquitectura Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
17

Ghost, Siller Treppen/Stairs/Scale Siller Treppen/Stairs/Scale Corridor, hallway & stairsStairs
18

CASA JT, Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos Ancona + Ancona Arquitectos Tropical style corridor, hallway & stairs
19

homify Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
20

CASTELLO CECONI - INTERNI, Elia Falaschi Fotografo Elia Falaschi Fotografo Modern corridor, hallway & stairs
Let’s see how you can Make the most of space under your stairs.

9 ways to improve a home without damaging the building
Which of these unique staircase designs would you choose for your home?

