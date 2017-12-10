Your browser is out-of-date.

​10 amazing houses that are sure to catch your attention

Einfamilien Wohnhaus in Holzständerkonstruktion, Jarcke Architekten Jarcke Architekten Modern houses
From the Mediterranean design to classic 1960s structures, today’s list of houses is sure to pique your interest, no matter which styles you prefer. These architects have taken their love for design and added a strong batch of creativity (and, in some instances, playfulness) to conjure up exceptional houses that definitely deserve a second look.

Add in the fact that numerous materials (such as wood, brick, stone glass, concrete, etc.) are added into the mix, and it’s no wonder that these designs enjoy such attention – and cater to such a widespread range of tastes. 

And who knows… maybe your dream house is right here?

1. The mixing of shapes and materials definitely makes our first example become most prominent.

Einfamilien Wohnhaus in Holzständerkonstruktion, Jarcke Architekten Jarcke Architekten Modern houses
Jarcke Architekten

Jarcke Architekten
Jarcke Architekten
Jarcke Architekten

2. The traditional style gets a subtle makeover with this concrete-meets-zinc-and-wood material palette.

haus S, ingolstadt, architekturbüro axel baudendistel architekturbüro axel baudendistel Modern houses
architekturbüro axel baudendistel

architekturbüro axel baudendistel
architekturbüro axel baudendistel
architekturbüro axel baudendistel

3. See how you can use your surroundings to make your house become even more eye-catching?

Haus R, archifaktur archifaktur Minimalist houses
archifaktur

archifaktur
archifaktur
archifaktur

4. Would you believe this is a 60s house renovated to fit in with the modern times?

Wohnhaus LU87, THOMAS GRÜNINGER ARCHITEKTEN BDA THOMAS GRÜNINGER ARCHITEKTEN BDA Houses
THOMAS GRÜNINGER ARCHITEKTEN BDA

THOMAS GRÜNINGER ARCHITEKTEN BDA
THOMAS GRÜNINGER ARCHITEKTEN BDA
THOMAS GRÜNINGER ARCHITEKTEN BDA

5. Stone and curved roof shingles make this Mediterranean design quite the looker.

Felsenhaus, Architekturbüro Heuer Architekturbüro Heuer Mediterranean style houses
Architekturbüro Heuer

Architekturbüro Heuer
Architekturbüro Heuer
Architekturbüro Heuer

6. This 50s house got a new dormer window and pool, as well as a façade makeover.

Umbau Doppelhaushälfte, WSM ARCHITEKTEN WSM ARCHITEKTEN
WSM ARCHITEKTEN

WSM ARCHITEKTEN
WSM ARCHITEKTEN
WSM ARCHITEKTEN

7. Can you tell which part of this house is the new extension?

Energetische Modernisierung eines Wohnhauses mit Wintergartenanbau, ARCHITEKTURBÜRO SEIPEL ARCHITEKTURBÜRO SEIPEL
ARCHITEKTURBÜRO SEIPEL

ARCHITEKTURBÜRO SEIPEL
ARCHITEKTURBÜRO SEIPEL
ARCHITEKTURBÜRO SEIPEL

8. All hail the modern style for its subtle elegance. And what do you think of that graceful pebble garden?

Neubau eines Wohnhauses (Niedrigenergiehaus) Weinheim Lützelsachsen, Hallmann & Schneider | Freie Architekten Hallmann & Schneider | Freie Architekten Modern houses
Hallmann &amp; Schneider | Freie Architekten

Hallmann & Schneider | Freie Architekten
Hallmann &amp; Schneider | Freie Architekten
Hallmann & Schneider | Freie Architekten

9. This sloping roof got a new look thanks to the modern living room (the square shape) added at the back.

Moderne Wohnhauserweiterung in Hessen, PlanWerk Nowoczyn Architekten PlanWerk Nowoczyn Architekten Modern houses
PlanWerk Nowoczyn Architekten

PlanWerk Nowoczyn Architekten
PlanWerk Nowoczyn Architekten
PlanWerk Nowoczyn Architekten

10. We just love how the timber panels add to this house’s natural look – and the lush surrounding garden doesn’t hurt either.

031-13 Umbau Gartenhaus, tillschweizer.co tillschweizer.co Rustic style garage/shed
tillschweizer.co

tillschweizer.co
tillschweizer.co
tillschweizer.co

Up next for your design inspiration: the Evolution of country houses.

A modern family home with a real holiday feel
Did any of these exceptional designs catch your fancy?

