​The picture-book home

Today’s homify 360° discovery, courtesy of Concept Eight Architects in Weybridge, flaunts the Victorian style on the outside, yet stunningly impresses us with its modern style on the inside – who says you can’t opt for surprises in the world of architecture and interior design?

In addition, an extension has also been created for this family home, treating it to so much more space and functionality by merging the kitchen and dining area in a beautiful open-plan layout (with supreme garden views to boot).

Let’s take a look!