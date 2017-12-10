Your browser is out-of-date.

​The picture-book home

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Ashley Road, Concept Eight Architects
Today’s homify 360° discovery, courtesy of Concept Eight Architects in Weybridge, flaunts the Victorian style on the outside, yet stunningly impresses us with its modern style on the inside – who says you can’t opt for surprises in the world of architecture and interior design?

In addition, an extension has also been created for this family home, treating it to so much more space and functionality by merging the kitchen and dining area in a beautiful open-plan layout (with supreme garden views to boot). 

Let’s take a look!

A picturesque façade

Ashley Road, Concept Eight Architects
Concept Eight Architects

Ashley Road

Concept Eight Architects
Concept Eight Architects
Concept Eight Architects

It’s like looking at a storybook – this Victorian-style house (quite common in the UK, as we know) knows just how to flaunt the brick look with charming additional touches.

Brilliant in blue

Ashley Road, Concept Eight Architects
Concept Eight Architects

Ashley Road

Concept Eight Architects
Concept Eight Architects
Concept Eight Architects

The front door, painted in a stunning cobalt blue, gives the house a welcoming effect and sets it apart from the rest of the building – and the neighbourhood. 

Two potted conifers placed symmetrically in front of the entrance area help to frame the front entrance while welcoming residents and guests with a bit of freshness.

Outdoor bliss

Ashley Road, Concept Eight Architects
Concept Eight Architects

Ashley Road

Concept Eight Architects
Concept Eight Architects
Concept Eight Architects

The back of the house was treated to a (partially) new stone base (the terrace), extending this family’s commitment to outdoor relaxing and socialising. 

And just look at the expert gardening touches neatly sprinkled around to ensure a charming look for the house’s back yard.

An open-plan living area

Ashley Road, Concept Eight Architects
Concept Eight Architects

Ashley Road

Concept Eight Architects
Concept Eight Architects
Concept Eight Architects

The star attraction, however, is that superb open-plan extension at the back: the kitchen and dining area, both of which flow out onto the aforementioned terrace, resulting in a most spacious living area for the residents and their guests.

And any spacious area with such a delightful fire pit, L-shaped sofa and dining spot is sure to receive lots of regular attention!

Let’s scope out the rest of this marvellous discovery.

Ashley Road, Concept Eight Architects
Concept Eight Architects

Ashley Road

Concept Eight Architects
Concept Eight Architects
Concept Eight Architects

Ashley Road, Concept Eight Architects
Concept Eight Architects

Ashley Road

Concept Eight Architects
Concept Eight Architects
Concept Eight Architects

Ashley Road, Concept Eight Architects
Concept Eight Architects

Ashley Road

Concept Eight Architects
Concept Eight Architects
Concept Eight Architects

Ashley Road, Concept Eight Architects
Concept Eight Architects

Ashley Road

Concept Eight Architects
Concept Eight Architects
Concept Eight Architects

Ashley Road, Concept Eight Architects
Concept Eight Architects

Ashley Road

Concept Eight Architects
Concept Eight Architects
Concept Eight Architects

Now for something much sleeker: A home that oozes sophistication.

​10 amazing houses that are sure to catch your attention
A dream design, or not your style at all – what are your thoughts?

