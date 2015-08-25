Before & after: a townhouse reinvented

Older houses such as this German terrace are a perfect example of why homes need to be adapted for modern life, and need to evolve and change with the families that occupy them. Not only will family's grow to need more space, but homes need to be modernised to adapt to our evolving lifestyles. Not only are many older homes aesthetically inferior inside and out, but their spatial arrangements leave a lot to be desired, as does their qualities when it comes to being environmentally friendly. After laying dormant for years and having now been purchased for a complete overhaul, this home is now a perfect example of a modern family home. With a new rear extension, and a complete refurbishment that both carefully considered the environment for all aspects of the new design, it is now a home the family can be proud of.
Enlisting the help of architects Wickershiem, it is easy to see this home has been neglected, yet holds a lot of potential for the new owners. With a horrible colour scheme, boarded-up windows and a neglected garden, we're sure the neighbours were happy to see tradesman finally arrive onsite to transform this eyesore of a property.
And what a transformation it is. It's obvious to see that this is now a house that can truly be called a home. You can see an extension of the living spaces on the second floor, with an enclosed room now occupying what was once an unused terrace. The extension has been painted a fresh and vibrant shade of blue, bringing a feeling of summer and blue skies to the property year-round. By introducing a new gas condensing boiler and ventilation system as well as highly insulative windows to the new design, the home now saves more than 70% on energy than what it would have previously. Not only does this save money in the long run, but also the environment, too.
As you can see, the old attic was in use as a living space, with dated wallpaper and carpet, and a small and cramped space giving away the house's true age.
By replacing the dark beams with a fresh and more modern timber tone, new windows, removal of walls and an all-white interior palette, the attic is no longer a space to be avoided!
When viewing an elevation drawing of the house, you gain a better understanding of just how big the house really is, and how the living spaces are spread across four floors. The yellow denotes where walls have been removed; the upper level was extended outwards whilst the lower replaced. The red denotes new additions, including a wall, ceiling, and new windows for the refurbished attic space.
The interior spaces are everything a family home should be; bright, welcoming, warming, and most of all, homely. We're sure this house will serve the family well for many years to come; its chic interiors now easily adaptable as children grow, and the family dynamic changes.
