Oak kitchen units

Oak is naturally a hard and strong wood. It is resistant to fungal attack and the grain in the wood itself is very attractive. It used to be used to build boats, which shows just how hardy it is. Commonly used for furniture making, it is the perfect choice for kitchen units.

The wood looks classic and contemporary all at the same time giving a unique edge over other woods. It can make a kitchen look new or more traditional and this gives it huge flexibiity in design.