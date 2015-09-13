Oak furniture for the hall

If you have a hallway big enough to accommodate any furniture, we can only see this as a good thing. If space is tight, there are still some options out there for us to explore. A hallway is the first part of the home we go into, so anywhere to sit, store or hold ornamental pieces is a lovely aspect.
Oak is an incredibly beautiful wood, that is versatile and strong. It makes it the perfect choice for furniture in any room, from the kitchen to the hallway. We have found a variety of oak furniture that we believe is suitable for the hall.
Griffin
Aptly named the Griffin, this hallway piece of furniture is utterly unique. Combining a bench with an end table makes it look fantastic. You can sit down to remove your shoes and put you keys etc in the small drawer. It is in incredibly functional piece of hallway furniture that looks impressive. Made of solid oak that is protected with natural oil, it is a hardwearing piece too. The shape is something that we feel makes it stand out.
The X frame table is designed by Russel Oak Steel and is quite something to look at. The frame is very different and we think it would be welcome in many halls with an industrial feel to them. It offers a lot of storage that isn't quite 'normal', which makes it really something new and different. Made from solid oak and steel, it is hand crafted and made to order, and will last a lifetime.
A hallway always needs a table. We always come in and just want to put our belongings down wherever there is somewhere to do so. A perfect place would be a small table, like this Pear table. Named thus because of it's shape and colour, and because you can buy another one and push the 'pair' together to make a bigger one. It is made from oak with a lacquered top, it looks fantastic and comes in a large variety of colours to suit everyone.
… Then why not go large? This large side board would be an excellent oak unit in a hallway that is large enough to accomadate it. With many shelves for photos, ornaments or books, you wouldn't run out of space to put things. It is an older looking oak sideboard that would fit well in a more tradiotional style home.
Well this one, isn't all about the oak. It is made from black walnut and yew, but it is absolutely stunnng and would look elegant in a hallway. It is modern and classic at the same time, which is what appeals to us. You could keep a large variety of items in here from important letters to keys. Each piece is handmade and will therefore look different from each other. We can see this as a modern classic that will last for many years to come.
Back to oak and with storage in mind, we love this contemporary looking piece of oak furniture. The wine cabinet in the centre is a touch of genius and looks amazing. The drawers on either side add extra and needed storage for any hallway furniture. The cupboards are the perfect place for keeping shoes and bags out of sight, making this slimline unit perfect. Each unit is handmade and finished beautifully with oils to enhance the grain.
This hat and shoe stand is very bespoke. The simplicity of the design is the thing that appeals to us. With small grooves cut into the wood, you can hang a hat or bags and jackets from it. It takes up no room whatsoever, yet provides a good amount of storage that keep all of your essential items together.
This sideboard would go really well in a hallway. It has plenty of storage and can be used as a bench to sit on too. Made with European oak and American walnut, it is a solid piece of wood furniture that will last a lifetime. The design uses dovetail joints to show off the two beautiful woods used. It has internal shelves that can be used of storing any bits and pieces you wish.
What better piece of hallway furniture is there than this? A bench to sit on with storage inside of it. It really does cover everything and would look magnificent in a country hallway. Pictured here in a slightly country looking home with an industrial feel, it shows how flexible this piece of furniture really is. We love the dark wood against the painted brick wall. The wood is really warm and invites you to sit on it.
Here we have another bench with storage. This time the oak is distressed and shabby chic in style. It looks completely different to the one above and we love the contrast between the two. This one would sit much happier in an industrial style hallway due to it's design. With the paintwork looking shabby, it still holds a lot of appeal to it's own style. Not to mention it is a great storage unit.