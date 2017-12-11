Your browser is out-of-date.

​Close to nature: 17 rustic dream homes

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
PROJETO CASA DA REPRESA, Ambienta Arquitetura Ambienta Arquitetura Country style houses
Personal taste dictates that no two people need to desire the same style (and location) of a house. But when it comes to living a quiet life out in a rural setting, there are hundreds of thousands of us who consider this the dream.

Imagine: no traffic, pollution, crowded streets or loud neighbours. Instead, you have the peaceful rolling hills surrounding you; the serene sounds of birds and the wind keeping you company; and, of course, a beautiful house in which to enjoy all of these characteristics. And that brings us to today’s piece, which dishes up a few examples of countryside homes that could very well become the perfect dream home for those of us who want to get back to nature via design and location.

Pitched ceilings, rustic beams, exposed wood, stone surfaces… these are all hallmarks of a country home, especially when styled up in the rustic design, as you are about to discover with these fabulous examples. 

Let’s get close to nature…

1

Soluções Únicas, Simone Miranda Representante - Amplex Aberturas em PVC Simone Miranda Representante - Amplex Aberturas em PVC Country house Wood effect
Simone Miranda Representante—Amplex Aberturas em PVC

Simone Miranda Representante - Amplex Aberturas em PVC
Simone Miranda Representante—Amplex Aberturas em PVC
Simone Miranda Representante - Amplex Aberturas em PVC

2

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

3

Норвежский Дом, Naturi Naturi Country house
Naturi

Naturi
Naturi
Naturi

4

Casa Aldeia de Baixo - Alto Douro Vinhateiro, Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda Rustic style houses Stone Wood effect
Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda

Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda
Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda
Germano de Castro Pinheiro, Lda

5

VILLINO (PORTO ERCOLE - GR), Studio Guerra Sas Studio Guerra Sas Classic style houses
Studio Guerra Sas

Studio Guerra Sas
Studio Guerra Sas
Studio Guerra Sas

6

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

7

Casa Toscana em Serra Negra, Tikkanen arquitetura Tikkanen arquitetura Country style houses
Tikkanen arquitetura

Tikkanen arquitetura
Tikkanen arquitetura
Tikkanen arquitetura

8

Casa Copacabana, interior137 arquitectos interior137 arquitectos Modern houses
interior137 arquitectos

interior137 arquitectos
interior137 arquitectos
interior137 arquitectos

9

RUSTICASA | Casa de exposição | Vila Nova de Cerveira, RUSTICASA RUSTICASA Wooden houses Solid Wood Wood effect
RUSTICASA

RUSTICASA
RUSTICASA
RUSTICASA

10

Casa CL, BAM! arquitectura BAM! arquitectura Country style houses
BAM! arquitectura

BAM! arquitectura
BAM! arquitectura
BAM! arquitectura

11

São Lourenço da Serra/SP, Bianka Mugnatto Design de Interiores Bianka Mugnatto Design de Interiores Rustic style houses
Bianka Mugnatto Design de Interiores

Bianka Mugnatto Design de Interiores
Bianka Mugnatto Design de Interiores
Bianka Mugnatto Design de Interiores

12

Projeto Casa de Sítio, Jaqueline Vale Arquitetura Jaqueline Vale Arquitetura Rustic style houses
Jaqueline Vale Arquitetura

Jaqueline Vale Arquitetura
Jaqueline Vale Arquitetura
Jaqueline Vale Arquitetura

13

Casa em Guararema, Cabana Arquitetos Cabana Arquitetos Rustic style houses Wood
Cabana Arquitetos

Cabana Arquitetos
Cabana Arquitetos
Cabana Arquitetos

14

PROJETO CASA DA REPRESA, Ambienta Arquitetura Ambienta Arquitetura Country style houses
Ambienta Arquitetura

Ambienta Arquitetura
Ambienta Arquitetura
Ambienta Arquitetura

15

Casa Toscana em Serra Negra, Tikkanen arquitetura Tikkanen arquitetura Country style houses
Tikkanen arquitetura

Tikkanen arquitetura
Tikkanen arquitetura
Tikkanen arquitetura

16

Sobre nós...., Almont - Projectos de Construção Civil, Lda. Almont - Projectos de Construção Civil, Lda.
Almont—Projectos de Construção Civil, Lda.

Almont - Projectos de Construção Civil, Lda.
Almont—Projectos de Construção Civil, Lda.
Almont - Projectos de Construção Civil, Lda.

17

Maison IM, Belle Ville Atelier d'Architecture Belle Ville Atelier d'Architecture Minimalist houses
Belle Ville Atelier d&#39;Architecture

Belle Ville Atelier d'Architecture
Belle Ville Atelier d&#39;Architecture
Belle Ville Atelier d'Architecture

From outside to inside, let’s enhance your interior design inspiration with some Righteously rustic furniture.

20 fantastic ideas for decorating your front garden
So, which of these homes would you classify as your dream rustic house?

Discover home inspiration!

