​Close to nature: 17 rustic dream homes

Personal taste dictates that no two people need to desire the same style (and location) of a house. But when it comes to living a quiet life out in a rural setting, there are hundreds of thousands of us who consider this the dream.

Imagine: no traffic, pollution, crowded streets or loud neighbours. Instead, you have the peaceful rolling hills surrounding you; the serene sounds of birds and the wind keeping you company; and, of course, a beautiful house in which to enjoy all of these characteristics. And that brings us to today’s piece, which dishes up a few examples of countryside homes that could very well become the perfect dream home for those of us who want to get back to nature via design and location.

Pitched ceilings, rustic beams, exposed wood, stone surfaces… these are all hallmarks of a country home, especially when styled up in the rustic design, as you are about to discover with these fabulous examples.

Let’s get close to nature…