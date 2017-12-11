Your browser is out-of-date.

​10 contemporary homes for every taste

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
homify
Loading admin actions …

Building your own house is undoubtedly one of the biggest, most important investments you can make for your future, meaning ample amounts of thought and planning need to be included. And for many, the search for the right house (in terms of design, location and size) is quite difficult.

So, what if we were to lessen the burden by showing you some prime examples of contemporary-style homes that might help to inspire you for your forever home? These 10 designs, all conjured up by the Polish experts Homekoncept, know just how to catch attention with their combinations of materials, earthy hues and richly textured surfaces – and we’ll go one step further by throwing in an interior pic or floor plan for additional inspiration!

1. A residential structure that meets all the requirements for modern-day living.

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

2. A detached house with a contemporary look.

Projekt domu HomeKONCEPT 51, HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych
HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych

HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych
HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych
HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych

Projekt domu HomeKONCEPT 51, HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych
HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych

HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych
HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych
HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych

3. Something a bit more extravagant, perhaps?

Projekt domu HomeKONCEPT 41, HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych
HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych

HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych
HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych
HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych

Projekt domu HomeKONCEPT 41, HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych
HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych

HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych
HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych
HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych

4. Wood knows just how to conjure up a warm and inviting look.

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

5. It might be small, but it presents ample space for all necessities.

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

6. This eye-catching design is sure to make heads turn.

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

7. Those open balconies know just how to bring the charm.

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

Projekt domu HomeKONCEPT 01 ENERGO, HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych
HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych

HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych
HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych
HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych

8. A backyard paradise with spacious terrace and swimming pool.

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

Projekt domu HomeKONCEPT 02 ENERGO, HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych
HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych

HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych
HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych
HOMEKONCEPT | Projekty Domów Nowoczesnych

9. This is how you turn a terrace into an outdoor living space.

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

10. Some sleek stone surfaces for extra character.

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

Which of these designs would you pick any day of the week?

