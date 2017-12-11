​10 contemporary homes for every taste

Building your own house is undoubtedly one of the biggest, most important investments you can make for your future, meaning ample amounts of thought and planning need to be included. And for many, the search for the right house (in terms of design, location and size) is quite difficult.

So, what if we were to lessen the burden by showing you some prime examples of contemporary-style homes that might help to inspire you for your forever home? These 10 designs, all conjured up by the Polish experts Homekoncept, know just how to catch attention with their combinations of materials, earthy hues and richly textured surfaces – and we’ll go one step further by throwing in an interior pic or floor plan for additional inspiration!