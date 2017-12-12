​The renovated country house with modern flair

For quality family bonding and a serene lifestyle, nothing beats a beautiful home out in the country. Can you imagine having spacious rooms looking out onto rolling hills and beautiful blue skies, with no traffic, air pollution or crowded streets to raise your irritation levels? Such bliss!
With that in mind, we take a look at a project completed by the experts Atelier Claire Dupriez in Rennes, France. This design, a renovation completed on an existing abode, shows how it’s possible to give an old, outdated structure a fresh new look that’s perfect for a family seeking a quiet lifestyle.
Let’s get inspired…
The façade of this country house is characterised by its great combination of stone and wood (parts of which are leftovers from the original structure, perfectly preserved).
In order to bring more light into the interiors, large windows were installed – how else are we to enjoy the fresh green landscape surrounding the house?
Stepping back slightly at the back of the house, we can appreciate how the wood and stone complement one another, with each material perfectly cladding the bottom- and top-half of the house.
Know what else these natural materials achieve? They help to lend a natural, homey and charming touch to the house, giving it a raw edge and making it blend in more with its natural surroundings.
Thanks to those generous windows and glass doors, the interiors are positively flooded with fresh light from outside, lending a light and airy look to the rooms. And taking its cue from the raw style outside is that picture-perfect brick wall that adds a delicious character to this open-plan living/dining area.
Of course just because you’re living in a rural location doesn’t mean you need to go overboard with country- and rustic designs. On the contrary, a bit of style contrast is always welcome, as can be seen here with the modern-style windows complementing the raw look of the brick wall and cosiness of that wooden floor.
And what lies behind said windows? The heart of this (new) home, with the kitchen flaunting much more of the modern style than the other indoor spaces (or the exterior façade, for that matter).
Can you see yourself getting to work on a family feast in here while enjoying the abundance of fresh natural lighting and countryside views?
With that in mind, let’s treat ourselves to a few Inspirational kitchen ideas.