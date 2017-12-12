​The renovated country house with modern flair

For quality family bonding and a serene lifestyle, nothing beats a beautiful home out in the country. Can you imagine having spacious rooms looking out onto rolling hills and beautiful blue skies, with no traffic, air pollution or crowded streets to raise your irritation levels? Such bliss!

With that in mind, we take a look at a project completed by the experts Atelier Claire Dupriez in Rennes, France. This design, a renovation completed on an existing abode, shows how it’s possible to give an old, outdated structure a fresh new look that’s perfect for a family seeking a quiet lifestyle.

Let’s get inspired…