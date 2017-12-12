​The brilliant little family bungalow

Who wouldn’t like to have an infinite amount of space at home? Reality, however, has other plans for most of us, presenting us with barely enough room to flaunt an adequate amount of style (which, of course means it’s up to clever planning and creative thinking).

Today’s homify 360° discovery is one such a gem that already provides said planning and thinking in the form of a 200 m² creation which makes the absolute best of its limited space by including a lot of style, functionality, and comfort for the young, modern family of today.

Poland-based experts HOMEKONCEPT are in charge of this ingenious design. Let’s discover it together…