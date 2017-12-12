​The brilliant little family bungalow

Who wouldn’t like to have an infinite amount of space at home? Reality, however, has other plans for most of us, presenting us with barely enough room to flaunt an adequate amount of style (which, of course means it’s up to clever planning and creative thinking).
Today’s homify 360° discovery is one such a gem that already provides said planning and thinking in the form of a 200 m² creation which makes the absolute best of its limited space by including a lot of style, functionality, and comfort for the young, modern family of today.
Poland-based experts HOMEKONCEPT are in charge of this ingenious design. Let’s discover it together…
With a classic, slightly hipped roof, this little house fits into its modern setting quite harmoniously. See how the various colours, textures and materials (especially that wood) help to introduce a stylish character into the façade.
The back is slightly more welcoming than the front, especially with that open, spacious terrace which has been turned into an exterior living area.
So, what is included in this layout? Well, according to the architect’s floor plan, we have an open-plan layout combining the kitchen, dining room and living room; a two-car garage; spacious terraces both at the front and back; one bathroom; two bedrooms; and a room serving as a study or home office.
The heart of this home might be the kitchen, but its soul is that open-plan area (34 m²) which becomes the family’s living area. And with a monochrome colour palette and natural light streaming in through those generous windows and glass doors, these interiors definitely seem much more spacious and welcoming than one might think.
Let’s explore a bit more…
