​The renovation of a beautiful country house

Country-style lovers, today’s piece is devoted to you, as we take a look at one of Architekturbüro Sutmann’s prime pieces that involved the renovation (and extension) of a 1970s Belgian country house.

Even though a firm amount of work has been completed, this house still manages to retain that dreamy, country-style look that evokes a serene, holiday vibe – now it just has additional space and style (in the form of bigger living spaces and a great, big swimming pool) to flaunt as well!