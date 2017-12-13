Your browser is out-of-date.

​The renovation of a beautiful country house

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Sanierung und Erweiterung eines Landhauses in Raeren/ Belgien, Architekturbüro Sutmann Architekturbüro Sutmann Country style houses
Country-style lovers, today’s piece is devoted to you, as we take a look at one of Architekturbüro Sutmann’s prime pieces that involved the renovation (and extension) of a 1970s Belgian country house. 

Even though a firm amount of work has been completed, this house still manages to retain that dreamy, country-style look that evokes a serene, holiday vibe – now it just has additional space and style (in the form of bigger living spaces and a great, big swimming pool) to flaunt as well!

Classic country touches

Sanierung und Erweiterung eines Landhauses in Raeren/ Belgien, Architekturbüro Sutmann Architekturbüro Sutmann Country style houses
Don’t think that country style means one has to put up with old and outdated finishes and raw, rustic-like spaces – this beauty presents quite the modern/classic look on the outside, especially with those round-arched windows, French doors, neat brick façade and stone-tile terrace (which seems like the perfect gathering spot any day of the week).

Bigger and better

Sanierung und Erweiterung eines Landhauses in Raeren/ Belgien, Architekturbüro Sutmann Architekturbüro Sutmann Country style houses
The original structure got a fantastic promotion via various additions, including a dining area (where the new fireplace is located) that makes up the new interior family/living space, as well as a pool that is reached via a smaller, wood-panelled volume.

A dream garden

Sanierung und Erweiterung eines Landhauses in Raeren/ Belgien, Architekturbüro Sutmann Architekturbüro Sutmann Country style houses
A striking outdoor space is part and parcel of this dream home, as we can see by the beautiful garden here in the front of the house. After all, those pristine touches not only enhance the house’s exterior sides, but also provide picture-perfect views for when the family is relaxing on the inside of the house!

The kitchen

Sanierung und Erweiterung eines Landhauses in Raeren/ Belgien, Architekturbüro Sutmann Architekturbüro Sutmann Country style kitchen
Working closely with the residents of the house, the architects and designers were able to come up with a look for the new interiors to beautifully harmonise with the country setting of the house. That’s why the bright and spacious kitchen flaunts such expert wooden beams that decorate the ceiling and perfectly complement the cabinetry and furniture, not to mention that exquisite floor.

Let’s scope out a few more images of this dream home.

Sanierung und Erweiterung eines Landhauses in Raeren/ Belgien, Architekturbüro Sutmann Architekturbüro Sutmann Country style corridor, hallway& stairs
Sanierung und Erweiterung eines Landhauses in Raeren/ Belgien, Architekturbüro Sutmann Architekturbüro Sutmann Country style pool
Behold: A Country Manor Reborn.

A stunning apartment for a family of four
