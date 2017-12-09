A modernist home that defies belief!

You might think that you know what modernist style looks like, but until you see the masterclass that is the home we have for you today, you haven't seen it all! Built by a team of inspired architects from Wirges, Germany, this home has really set the standard by which all other striking modernist family houses can be judged. You're going to love the way clean exterior lines have been mimicked inside the property, not to mention the surprise roof terrace, so let's take a look!
We warned you that this home has some seriously cool lines and here's the proof! The simple profile has been beautifully amplified with fresh white render, effective lighting and gorgeous symmetrical trees, but just look at what the windows are doing as well! Small and sleek, they really add to the look!
From the garden, the view of this home is a lot more confusing/entertaining/inspiring. There's such a cacophony of different shapes and functionalities here that your eyes are going to struggle to focus on just one at a time, but we really like that the property reveals itself from this angle. On the street, you could assume this was a bungalow, but now, you can see just how many levels it contains. Serious wow-factor stuff.
No stylish home would be complete without an entrance that screams of drama and luxury and we think this one has certainly risen to the challenge! The mix of dark wood cladding, white render and heavy, dark metal doors is so bold yet really does create a homey look and feel. Sunken spotlights are a genius touch too!
With such sharp lines on the outside, it would have been so disappointing if the interior had been decorated in a more flouncy or twee style. As it happens, that was totally avoided, as the design scheme is 100% an accurate representation of what the façade leads you to expect. Unfussy white surfaces, chic wood and bags of natural light certainly do not disappoint.
Of course, there is a terrific contemporary kitchen design in place in this home. What else would there be? A rustic style certainly wouldn't have looked right, but this glossy, minimal and almost space-age installation fits in just perfectly. Given that the kitchen is usually the heart of the home, we can see this room getting a lot of action!
With so little contrast throughout this house, it's a delight to find a good slice of black, here in the bathroom! It adds a little depth, prevents the room from feeling too cold and impersonal and really adds a new style of modernism to the interior. The built-in design looks so chic.
Talk about the shock addition that totally takes this house to the next level! This secluded and concealed roof terrace is a whole extra social spot that we think most people would kill for! Including a water feature was a touch of genius, as on the surface it's a simple addition, but the levels of luxury it taps into are undeniable.
If you're falling in love with modernism, take a look at this article: Top 10—The Best Modernist Homes in the UK.