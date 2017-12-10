20 fantastic ideas for decorating your front garden

If you're always on the lookout for ideas for creating the perfect front garden, perhaps with a modern twist, look no further as we have found a whopping 20 amazing projects that will give you more ideas than you could ever use in a lifetime! Seriously, the swathe of amazing professional gardeners that have been titivating the green spaces of the UK are very much sitting up and taking notice of what is going on and the results are showing! From modern minimalist mansions through to classic family homes, everywhere is getting a suitably stylish front garden these days, so let's take a look at some examples and find out how!