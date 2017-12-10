Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

20 fantastic ideas for decorating your front garden

press profile homify press profile homify
Jardines, a.s.paisajimo a.s.paisajimo Mediterranean style garden
Loading admin actions …

If you're always on the lookout for ideas for creating the perfect front garden, perhaps with a modern twist, look no further as we have found a whopping 20 amazing projects that will give you more ideas than you could ever use in a lifetime! Seriously, the swathe of amazing professional gardeners that have been titivating the green spaces of the UK are very much sitting up and taking notice of what is going on and the results are showing! From modern minimalist mansions through to classic family homes, everywhere is getting a suitably stylish front garden these days, so let's take a look at some examples and find out how!

1. A raised bed with some colourful shrubs will be high-impact but low maintenance. A perfect combination!

homify
homify

homify
homify
homify

2. Potted trees will add some much-needed grandeur and style to any front garden, especially if you choose shapely varieties. Oooh! TOPIARIES!

JARDINERAS, La Patioteca La Patioteca GardenPlant pots & vases
La Patioteca

La Patioteca
La Patioteca
La Patioteca

3. Wall beds, filled with tall and dramatic plants will give the illusion of a far more decorative and modern façade.

Casa SDLV, sanzpont [arquitectura] sanzpont [arquitectura] Villas
sanzpont [arquitectura]

sanzpont [arquitectura]
sanzpont [arquitectura]
sanzpont [arquitectura]

4. The more greenery, the better! You don't have to over plan a raised bed, if you stick to a green-only scheme!

Casa de descanso en Chapala, Mikkael Kreis Architects Mikkael Kreis Architects Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Mikkael Kreis Architects

Mikkael Kreis Architects
Mikkael Kreis Architects
Mikkael Kreis Architects

5. Few things look as chic and stylish as a well kept lawn. If you can, why not mow some cricket pitch stripes in, for that really British look.

Diseño de jardines de bajo mantenimiento, contacto36 contacto36 Modern garden
contacto36

contacto36
contacto36
contacto36

6. Symmetrical minimalism will never fail to impress. Just look at this garden for the proof! There's no much to it, but wow!

Área Exterior SFM, S2 Arquitectos S2 Arquitectos Modern garden
S2 Arquitectos

S2 Arquitectos
S2 Arquitectos
S2 Arquitectos

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Some simple stone borders will give instant pizazz to otherwise simple planting sites. White stones look particularly pretty.

Palapa Campestre, OmaHaus Arquitectos OmaHaus Arquitectos Rustic style garden
OmaHaus Arquitectos

OmaHaus Arquitectos
OmaHaus Arquitectos
OmaHaus Arquitectos

8. Never forget that you can have all the gorgeous plants in the world, but they'll come to nothing without perfect lighting! Uplighters are our favourites, nestled in amongst some plants.

Cumbres Elite Premier, GF ARQUITECTOS GF ARQUITECTOS Modern garden
GF ARQUITECTOS

GF ARQUITECTOS
GF ARQUITECTOS
GF ARQUITECTOS

9. Feature walls aren't just for interiors! Creating a striking external garden wall, lighting it right and adding plants will go a long way!

CASA DO FOTOGRAFO, BRAVIM ◘ RICCI ARQUITETURA BRAVIM ◘ RICCI ARQUITETURA Modern houses
BRAVIM ◘ RICCI ARQUITETURA

BRAVIM ◘ RICCI ARQUITETURA
BRAVIM ◘ RICCI ARQUITETURA
BRAVIM ◘ RICCI ARQUITETURA

10. Colourful perennials are a wonderful way to keep your front garden looking vivacious and beautiful. You can really embrace the rainbow.

Apartamento da Rua Ponta Grossa, Studio Gorski Arquitetura Studio Gorski Arquitetura Modern garden
Studio Gorski Arquitetura

Studio Gorski Arquitetura
Studio Gorski Arquitetura
Studio Gorski Arquitetura

11. Even if you only have a small space to play with, one focal point will work really well. How about a pond, an eye-catching plant or a pergola?

homify Minimalist style garden Sandstone Multicolored
homify

homify
homify
homify

12. Green walls are all the rage right now and you can see why, right? A great way to make a space look more mature and coiffed, we love them!

Diseño de jardines, Arquitectura Orgánica Viviana Font Arquitectura Orgánica Viviana Font Classic style garden
Arquitectura Orgánica Viviana Font

Arquitectura Orgánica Viviana Font
Arquitectura Orgánica Viviana Font
Arquitectura Orgánica Viviana Font

13. Simple designs can be best, so always work with the style of home you have, to create natural harmony. A minimal home, for example, should have an understated garden.

NIDO DE TIERRA, MORO TALLER DE ARQUITECTURA MORO TALLER DE ARQUITECTURA Rustic style garden Concrete Blue
MORO TALLER DE ARQUITECTURA

MORO TALLER DE ARQUITECTURA
MORO TALLER DE ARQUITECTURA
MORO TALLER DE ARQUITECTURA

14. Even if you don't have a lot of green space to play with, you can use walls to train climbers and mount planting boxes. What a great look!

JARDINERAS, La Patioteca La Patioteca Balconies, verandas & terracesAccessories & decoration Wood-Plastic Composite
La Patioteca

La Patioteca
La Patioteca
La Patioteca

15. Colour-coded raised beds are a modern yet subtle way to add some planting space. Including different heights will work really well.

El Encuentro 1, Estudio de Arquitectura Clariá & Clariá Estudio de Arquitectura Clariá & Clariá Modern garden
Estudio de Arquitectura Clariá &amp; Clariá

Estudio de Arquitectura Clariá & Clariá
Estudio de Arquitectura Clariá &amp; Clariá
Estudio de Arquitectura Clariá & Clariá

16. A zen seating area might sound unusual, but what a great way to unwind! All you need is some decking and a chair.

APARTAMENTO KG, Raquel Junqueira Arquitetura Raquel Junqueira Arquitetura Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
Raquel Junqueira Arquitetura

Raquel Junqueira Arquitetura
Raquel Junqueira Arquitetura
Raquel Junqueira Arquitetura

17. If seating seems like a good idea, maybe you'd like to build enough for two? A wall bench would fit right in.

homify Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
homify

homify
homify
homify

18. Front gardens with steps always look grand, but flank the steps with amazing plants and it will be transformed into something incredible!

RESIDENCIA JAGUARUNDI, HARARI LANDSCAPE HARARI LANDSCAPE Modern garden
HARARI LANDSCAPE

HARARI LANDSCAPE
HARARI LANDSCAPE
HARARI LANDSCAPE

19. Large shrubs will create an enclosed and almost tropical vibe in your front garden. Talk about exotic!

Dilido Island House-Miami, Elías Arquitectura Elías Arquitectura Modern garden
Elías Arquitectura

Elías Arquitectura
Elías Arquitectura
Elías Arquitectura

20. Some seating, potted trees and planters will give you such a Mediterranean look. Perfect for long summer weekends!

Jardines, a.s.paisajimo a.s.paisajimo Mediterranean style garden
a.s.paisajimo

a.s.paisajimo
a.s.paisajimo
a.s.paisajimo

Still in the mood for more garden ideas? Then head to this Ideabook next: In an English country garden.

​The picture-book home
Which of these ideas will work wonders in your front garden?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks