A stunning apartment for a family of four

press profile homify press profile homify
Apartment for a Family of Four, Ravenor's Design Solutions
Loading admin actions …

There are few things more fun than checking out spectacular home designs from talented designers overseas, which is why we wanted to showcase the incredible home that we have found today! We know that you hear the word 'apartment' and don't naturally assume that you're about top see a spacious, luxurious and elegant home suitable for a large family, but that is all about to change. If nothing else, you're going to be absolutely blown away by the living room and intensely classic dining rooms, so let's take a look! 

Such elegant dimensions!

Family Area Ravenor's Design Solutions Modern living room White
Ravenor&#39;s Design Solutions

Family Area

Ravenor's Design Solutions
Ravenor&#39;s Design Solutions
Ravenor's Design Solutions

If you live in an apartment like this already then make way, as we are moving in as well! We always thought of flats and apartments as small, maybe even pokey properties, but this is more spacious than most of the houses we see! It's hard to know what to focus on here, but the light fixtures are grabbing our attention, as is the muted colour scheme and the overarching sense of languid luxury. Wow. 

The biggest sofa… ever!

Family Area Ravenor's Design Solutions Modern living room White
Ravenor&#39;s Design Solutions

Family Area

Ravenor's Design Solutions
Ravenor&#39;s Design Solutions
Ravenor's Design Solutions

Have you ever seen a sofa this generous? No wonder this flat is considered big enough for a family of four! With a penchant for entertaining, there was obviously a real focus maintained on providing sumptuous and spacious seating options, but this has us staggered. Plus, look at those lovely spotlights that shine down onto every individual seat!

Practical and pretty.

Closed Kitchen Ravenor's Design Solutions Built-in kitchens Amber/Gold
Ravenor&#39;s Design Solutions

Closed Kitchen

Ravenor's Design Solutions
Ravenor&#39;s Design Solutions
Ravenor's Design Solutions

We always love to see contemporary built-in kitchen inspiration, as that seems to be the way interior design trends are heading, but here, it's really key that this is not what you'd call a huge space. You know why? Because the more sociable areas have been given priority. Nothing is missing in this room, so don't go thinking that compromises were made, but by not sacrificing a large amount of area, more bedrooms and the impressive living room were easier to include.

A dining room to end them all!

Dining Area (+ Access to Kitchen) Ravenor's Design Solutions Modern dining room Amber/Gold
Ravenor&#39;s Design Solutions

Dining Area (+ Access to Kitchen)

Ravenor's Design Solutions
Ravenor&#39;s Design Solutions
Ravenor's Design Solutions

WOW! Given how understated the kitchen and living room are, isn't this really opulent and unapologetically decadent dining room a bit of shock? The generous use of dark wood has made for a really rich aesthetic, but the floor certainly doesn't detract from the finer things in life either. We can imagine that numerous dinner parties will be enjoyed here, as it is a space that has been designed to impress but also see heavy use. 

Who needs a lounge?

Master Bedroom Ravenor's Design Solutions Modern style bedroom Amber/Gold
Ravenor&#39;s Design Solutions

Master Bedroom

Ravenor's Design Solutions
Ravenor&#39;s Design Solutions
Ravenor's Design Solutions

It's no joke to say that if we had a bedroom even half as sizeable and luxurious as this one, we wouldn't ever bother to use the living room! A self-contained haven of style, charm and incredible furniture, when you add in the cracking view, there's nothing this room is lacking! There's even a huge walk-in wardrobe, which is our dream!

Fun for the kids.

Boys' Bedroom Ravenor's Design Solutions Modern style bedroom Blue
Ravenor&#39;s Design Solutions

Boys' Bedroom

Ravenor's Design Solutions
Ravenor&#39;s Design Solutions
Ravenor's Design Solutions

Tucked out of sight here is a magnificent bunkbed installation, but why waste time looking at beds when you can drink in the rest of this kids suite? Bags of built-in storage, dual desks, a media area and a super cool colour scheme have all come together to create the dream bedroom for any siblings. Plus, look at the way the ceiling has been decorated as well! Even teenagers wouldn't get bored of this space!

A water closet with personality.

Guest Bathroom Ravenor's Design Solutions Modern bathroom Brown
Ravenor&#39;s Design Solutions

Guest Bathroom

Ravenor's Design Solutions
Ravenor&#39;s Design Solutions
Ravenor's Design Solutions

It's not often that you can say you've found a small bathroom with a big personality, but we have! Chock-full of natural stone, custom details and funky patterns, this is a masterclass in how to put your personal stamp on every facet of a home. 

Simple and sweet.

Master Bathroom Ravenor's Design Solutions Modern bathroom Beige
Ravenor&#39;s Design Solutions

Master Bathroom

Ravenor's Design Solutions
Ravenor&#39;s Design Solutions
Ravenor's Design Solutions

We all know that a master bathroom needs to have a bit more of a zen and restorative vibe about it and this one really has captured that essence perfectly, don't you agree? With no stand out colours or patterns, there is just a private spa-like feel here and it's charming how the depth of the space has been used to house a bath comfortably. 

If you love looking at luxury homes, take a look at this Ideabook next: The British Home with Tricks Up Its Sleeve.

​The renovated country house with modern flair
Are you staggered by this apartment? What's your favourite part?

