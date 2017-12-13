An Edwardian home with a modern twist

Who doesn't love a home with a surprise? Well, we hope you do like to be shocked, as this is very much a home in two parts! Expertly designed by one of the fantastic architect firms in London, this home has a very traditional façade that can, if you're not careful, lead you to assume that everything is as it would have been when it was first built, but this is no period show home! Spin around to the back and you'll see just how dramatically different and exciting the rear of the property is, giving anyone sitting in the modern courtyard garden a real eyeful! If you have a traditional terrace house that could stand to be modernised a little, beware! This home will have you calling in local architects for quotes!
There's no denying that this home is charming and, with off-road parking, quite a find in the centre of London! Having identified the need for more space and larger bedrooms, however, the owners decided to take the plunge and add an extension to the rear that would change the look and feel of this period home forever. You can't see it from this angle, but just you wait!
We did warn you! Not only is there a massive ground floor addition, which has been used as an open-plan kitchen and dining area, but there is also a two-storey segment, designed to add some extra bedroom space, upstairs. This was no small undertaking, especially when you appreciate the mix of yellow bricks, anthracite grey metal structures and crystal-clear glass. The look is a beautiful hybrid of period respectful and shockingly modern, but it blends SO well.
From the inside, you can really appreciate why this new section of house has been added. Yes, we all love a traditional terrace, but when you see how much sunlight flows in here and just how luxurious the room is, in terms of space, it makes perfect sense that any family would want something similar. We really love the way that parquet flooring has been used in this new kitchen, to almost give a little nod to the age of the rest of the home.
We imagine that the owners here were a little spoilt for choice in terms of the built-in kitchen style that they chose, but this simple, contemporary and really unfussy navy installation is just perfect. Contrasting with the white walls in a classically elegant way, the handleless cabinets and drawers really do maintain sleek lines and make the most of the gargantuan proportions of the space. White counters were a genius move too, as they seem to stretch out into infinity!
The clients wanted extra bedrooms and stipulated that they needed to be comfortable double-sized spaces and you can't argue that this room is exactly that! Not enormous, but certainly more generous than a lot of spare rooms in terrace houses, we really like the traditional touches, such as built-in side tables, as they help to cement new and old parts of the home together so much more seamlessly.
So sweet! Even the little one's room is a comfortable size, but when you decorate with all white, the dimensions of any room do seem far bigger, so we have to commend the interior designer that was involved here too!It's really striking just how modern a lot of the décor choice are, but they work so beautifully!
Naturally, when you add bedrooms to a house it is always a good idea to try and make space for an extra bathroom as well, just to negate hallway queues! Small but perfectly functional, this chic shower room is everything we've come to expect from this stylish home and we are definitely starting to consider grey for our bathroom now!
