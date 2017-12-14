Your browser is out-of-date.

​The high-rise apartment oozing luxury

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
France Kvartal Apartment, Space Options Space Options Eclectic style living room
The best thing about today’s homify 360° discovery (aside from the fact, of course, that it provides so much inspiration in terms of furniture layout, décor combinations and colour choices)? It’s not a final, finished design, meaning that although these 3D rendered images were created for a modern/classic apartment of certain dimensions, the design can still be tweaked to suit the client’s relevant spaces.

Thus, if you fall absolutely in love with these interiors, feel free to contact Kiev-based interior architects SPACE OPTIONS to see if they can’t help you with something similar…

The main suite

France Kvartal Space Options Eclectic style bedroom interior,interior design,bedroom design,design,space options
Space Options

We kick this one off in the main bedroom, which flaunts quite the sweet-looking style with its strawberry pinks and vanilla creams. And the dessert colour palette is joined up by sleek finishes, eye-catching furniture and dazzling décor, giving it quite the graceful look.

France Kvartal Space Options Eclectic style bedroom interior,interior design,design,bedroom design,space options
Space Options

​The living room

France Kvartal Space Options Eclectic style living room interior,interior design,space options,boconcept,living room,interior foto ideas,best interior,colorful apartments,fireplace,mirrored wall,grey wall,curtain design
Space Options

Comfort and elegance mix wonderfully here in the living room, providing a neutral backdrop that’s coloured in wonderfully via pinks, blues and the occasional yellow. Our favourite piece, however? That striking chandelier dangling from above, injecting quite the futuristic touch into this otherwise classic space.

France Kvartal Space Options Eclectic style living room interior,interior design,living,living room,grey wall,space options,design trends 2018,living room design,interior ideas,interior design foto,anfilova,architecture
Space Options

​The open-plan kitchen and dining area

France Kvartal Space Options Built-in kitchens interior design,interior,apartment,design,kitchen design,kitchen ideas,interior foto,space options,apartment design
Space Options

As space is rather limited here, the design incorporated a dining corner made up of an L-shaped bench and circular table, resulting in a quaint-and-charming booth that can work equally well for anything from an informal glass of wine with a friend to a superb evening meal.

And check out those various touches and finishes committed to sublime storage.

France Kvartal Space Options Built-in kitchens interior,interior design,space options,apartment design,kitchen design,kitchen foto,design,anfilova
Space Options

France Kvartal Space Options Built-in kitchens interior,interior design,space options,kitchen design foto,design,apartment design,kitchen,white wood kitchen
Space Options

​The gorgeous study

France Kvartal Space Options Eclectic style bedroom interior design,interior,design,space options
Space Options

We close this one off with a glance at the study / home office, which manages to merge storage areas, a working zone and a resting/relaxing space into one beautiful layout. 

And do you know what we would change if we had to tweak these interiors for ourselves? Not one single thing!

France Kvartal Space Options Eclectic style bedroom interior,interior design,design,space options
Space Options

Next up: Classic living room ideas for every home.

​An old country house gets a modern new look
Simply fantastic, or not your cup of tea – how do you feel about these interiors?

Discover home inspiration!

