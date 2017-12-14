​The high-rise apartment oozing luxury

The best thing about today’s homify 360° discovery (aside from the fact, of course, that it provides so much inspiration in terms of furniture layout, décor combinations and colour choices)? It’s not a final, finished design, meaning that although these 3D rendered images were created for a modern/classic apartment of certain dimensions, the design can still be tweaked to suit the client’s relevant spaces.
Thus, if you fall absolutely in love with these interiors, feel free to contact Kiev-based interior architects SPACE OPTIONS to see if they can’t help you with something similar…
We kick this one off in the main bedroom, which flaunts quite the sweet-looking style with its strawberry pinks and vanilla creams. And the dessert colour palette is joined up by sleek finishes, eye-catching furniture and dazzling décor, giving it quite the graceful look.
Comfort and elegance mix wonderfully here in the living room, providing a neutral backdrop that’s coloured in wonderfully via pinks, blues and the occasional yellow. Our favourite piece, however? That striking chandelier dangling from above, injecting quite the futuristic touch into this otherwise classic space.
As space is rather limited here, the design incorporated a dining corner made up of an L-shaped bench and circular table, resulting in a quaint-and-charming booth that can work equally well for anything from an informal glass of wine with a friend to a superb evening meal.
And check out those various touches and finishes committed to sublime storage.
We close this one off with a glance at the study / home office, which manages to merge storage areas, a working zone and a resting/relaxing space into one beautiful layout.
And do you know what we would change if we had to tweak these interiors for ourselves? Not one single thing!
Next up: Classic living room ideas for every home.