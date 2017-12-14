Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

​An old country house gets a modern new look

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
homify Modern houses
Loading admin actions …

Fancy a little trip to France? That’s where Paris-based interior architects Eline Sango Architetcure are, and also where their Normandy-located project awaits us. This project saw a traditional old stone house get dragged into the modern century, yet our experts were quite careful to keep the structure’s style and rustic ambience (after all, that’s what makes it so special).

Let’s see how modern style and vintage charm get to co-exist in one design.

The exterior view

homify Modern houses
homify

homify
homify
homify

On the outside, the traditional country house perfectly retained its authentic look with a natural stone façade, sleek silhouette and red roof with two chimneys on the gable sides. Changes to the structure included the enlargement of windows, adding contemporary insulation and building a brand-new structure (on the right) complete with flat roof and all.

The cooking- and dining area

homify Modern dining room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Our professionals also took control of the interiors and one of the new results is this open-plan kitchen and dining area (in the new annex). Thanks to windows on three sides, the room is flooded with natural light, making it even more bright and airy and enhancing its potential as a social space.

The living room

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Adjoining the kitchen and dining area is the living room, which boasts one of the most attractive features in this entire house: that raw stone wall! But the space also includes some modern touches, including its furnishings and sleek décor pieces. 

Let’s scope out a few more rooms to see how perfectly this house manages to show off ‘old meets new’.

homify Modern bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

homify Modern style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Speaking of stunning makeover, have you seen The Horror House Renovation?

An Edwardian home with a modern twist
Love it or loathe it – what do you think of this house?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks