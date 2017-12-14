​An old country house gets a modern new look

Fancy a little trip to France? That’s where Paris-based interior architects Eline Sango Architetcure are, and also where their Normandy-located project awaits us. This project saw a traditional old stone house get dragged into the modern century, yet our experts were quite careful to keep the structure’s style and rustic ambience (after all, that’s what makes it so special).

Let’s see how modern style and vintage charm get to co-exist in one design.