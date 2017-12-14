​An old country house gets a modern new look

Fancy a little trip to France? That’s where Paris-based interior architects Eline Sango Architetcure are, and also where their Normandy-located project awaits us. This project saw a traditional old stone house get dragged into the modern century, yet our experts were quite careful to keep the structure’s style and rustic ambience (after all, that’s what makes it so special).
Let’s see how modern style and vintage charm get to co-exist in one design.
On the outside, the traditional country house perfectly retained its authentic look with a natural stone façade, sleek silhouette and red roof with two chimneys on the gable sides. Changes to the structure included the enlargement of windows, adding contemporary insulation and building a brand-new structure (on the right) complete with flat roof and all.
Our professionals also took control of the interiors and one of the new results is this open-plan kitchen and dining area (in the new annex). Thanks to windows on three sides, the room is flooded with natural light, making it even more bright and airy and enhancing its potential as a social space.
Adjoining the kitchen and dining area is the living room, which boasts one of the most attractive features in this entire house: that raw stone wall! But the space also includes some modern touches, including its furnishings and sleek décor pieces.
Let’s scope out a few more rooms to see how perfectly this house manages to show off ‘old meets new’.
