​The West London home that wows from start to finish

London-based team MODEL PROJECTS LTD is in charge of today’s homify 360° discovery, and this one comes with an interesting back-story…

It all started when the owners, Jess and Hugo, purchased the property in order to create their dream family home. The property had already been extensively extended, including a rear extension and loft conversion with a large rear mansard dormer.

Even though the house was in good condition, the new residents wanted to add their personal style and touch to the property. The plan? A renovation that focused on maintaining the classical Victorian style of the property whilst introducing modern touches, as well as maximising daylight throughout the house.

In the end, the entire house underwent a decent makeover, including new flooring, decoration throughout, a new kitchen, bathroom and master en-suite…