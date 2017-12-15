Your browser is out-of-date.

​The West London home that wows from start to finish

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Jess & Hugo's Shepherd's Bush Renovation, Model Projects Ltd Model Projects Ltd Classic style kitchen
London-based team MODEL PROJECTS LTD is in charge of today’s homify 360° discovery, and this one comes with an interesting back-story…

It all started when the owners, Jess and Hugo, purchased the property in order to create their dream family home. The property had already been extensively extended, including a rear extension and loft conversion with a large rear mansard dormer. 

Even though the house was in good condition, the new residents wanted to add their personal style and touch to the property. The plan? A renovation that focused on maintaining the classical Victorian style of the property whilst introducing modern touches, as well as maximising daylight throughout the house. 

In the end, the entire house underwent a decent makeover, including new flooring, decoration throughout, a new kitchen, bathroom and master en-suite

At the back

Jess & Hugo's Shepherd's Bush Renovation, Model Projects Ltd Model Projects Ltd Terrace house crittal window
One of the key design features was the installation of crittal-style black windows and doors to the rear ground floor. These open out onto the courtyard garden and add a contrast to the Victorian features of the property and the new shaker-style kitchen.

The front of the house

Jess & Hugo's Shepherd's Bush Renovation, Model Projects Ltd Model Projects Ltd Terrace house victorian terrace
Before we continue with the insides, first a look at the front – the house, a classic Victorian terrace, maintained many of the original features including the original sash windows to the front façade.

The new kitchen

Jess & Hugo's Shepherd's Bush Renovation, Model Projects Ltd Model Projects Ltd Classic style kitchen
‘Shaker style’ was the name of the game for the kitchen, where a large island beautifully grounds the entire cooking space. 

Natural light is flooded into the space through a full-length glazed roof along the annex flank, large critical doors and fixed full-height crittal window to the rear, through which the residents can take in some fresh garden views while enjoying anything from morning coffee to evening wine.

Jess & Hugo's Shepherd's Bush Renovation, Model Projects Ltd Model Projects Ltd Classic style kitchen
Jess & Hugo's Shepherd's Bush Renovation, Model Projects Ltd Model Projects Ltd Classic style living room wooden floors,grey walls,sofa,cosy sofa
Jess & Hugo's Shepherd's Bush Renovation, Model Projects Ltd Model Projects Ltd Classic style living room cosy sofa,wooden flooring
The new en-suite bathroom

Jess & Hugo's Shepherd's Bush Renovation, Model Projects Ltd Model Projects Ltd Classic style bathroom
A key layout change to the first floor was the introduction of a walk-in wardrobe and en-suite to the master bedroom. To achieve this, the middle bedroom was split to create the walk-in wardrobe and en-suite

The two rooms are then accessed off the master bedroom through a series of pocket doors that lay flush with the internal walls when opened.  A new large family bathroom was created in keeping with the Victorian style.

Jess & Hugo's Shepherd's Bush Renovation, Model Projects Ltd Model Projects Ltd Classic style bathroom
Jess & Hugo's Shepherd's Bush Renovation, Model Projects Ltd Model Projects Ltd Classic style bedroom pocket door
Jess & Hugo's Shepherd's Bush Renovation, Model Projects Ltd Model Projects Ltd Classic style bedroom sash window,shutters
Speaking of renovations, check out The old offices that became prime city apartments.

Fireplaces: what to consider before buying!
We’d love to know what you think of this house’s new look...

homify - modify your home

4.5

