​The super functional home of your dreams

Our newest homify 360° discovery comes from London-based professionals Kitchen Architecture – and just like their name suggests, they are quite the pros at styling up culinary spaces.
But our gem for today features so much more than a beautiful kitchen – it also shows off a superb combination of modern furnishings, eye-catching décor pieces, spacious layouts and indoor charm in a range of rooms from dining areas to living rooms to outdoor terraces to basement game/pool rooms.
Let’s get inspired…
Viewing the house here at the back, there are only a handful of touches speaking of the modern designs to be found indoors – the rest of the façade is taken up by traditional finishes like stone walls, high-rise brick chimneys, bay windows, etc.
Just see how this vintage character is stylishly enhanced by the modern splendour of the contemporary extension on the right – or is it the other way around?
We venture indoors to check out that modern extension, and are we ever glad we did so! Look at these contemporary furnishings that manage to perfectly combine cool style with comfort – that is, after all, what you’d want for such a spacious and welcoming family room, isn’t it?
So, how do you go about Decorating a classic home with modern furniture? Let’s find out…
Around the corner from the family room we locate the modern kitchen, which flaunts the best of the best: a stunning (and elongated) island that firmly ground the working area of the room; practical cabinets in a clean and subtle style that take up an entire wall (and promise to end any clutter- and storage problems once and for all); a beautiful mix of natural- and artificial lighting; a touch of dazzle via stainless steel appliances… we could just go on and on!
Call it a ‘man cave’, call it the ‘family fun room’ – the point is, this basement-converted-into-a-games-room is one of the house’s prime features, which not only provides a dose of time-filling activities, but also a firm commitment to comfort and relaxation (via that cushy-looking sofa) and functionality (thanks to the little kitchen design in the back).
Want to check out some more of this super functional home? Of course you do…
