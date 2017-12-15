​The super functional home of your dreams

Our newest homify 360° discovery comes from London-based professionals Kitchen Architecture – and just like their name suggests, they are quite the pros at styling up culinary spaces.

But our gem for today features so much more than a beautiful kitchen – it also shows off a superb combination of modern furnishings, eye-catching décor pieces, spacious layouts and indoor charm in a range of rooms from dining areas to living rooms to outdoor terraces to basement game/pool rooms.

Let’s get inspired…